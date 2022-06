NEW YORK CITY (WRGB) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul says the package of gun control bills passed by the state legislature back on June 2 is "nation-leading." They are intended to strengthen "red flag" laws and close loopholes on things like high-capacity magazines, while upping the age to purchase – or even own – a semi-automatic rifle from 18 to 21.

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO