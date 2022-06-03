ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The “Kids Are Philosophers” Edition

Zak Rosen: This episode contains explicit language. Welcome to Mom and Dad are fighting Slate’s parenting podcast for Thursday, June 2nd. Zak Rosen: The Kids are philosophers edition I’m Zak Rosen. I make a podcast called The Best Advice Show and I live in Detroit with my family. My daughter Noah...

Benzinga

SKYMINT To Debut Artist Collaboration Series With Mister Bodega To Benefit Transgender Michigan

SKYMINT, Michigan's leading purveyor of premium cannabis, launched their Artist Collaboration Series. This exclusive to SKYMINT lineup will feature a thoughtfully curated selection of limited-edition cannabis products designed by a rotating roster of celebrated indie artists. Each collection within the Series will support fundraising initiatives for local, not-for-profit organizations. SKYMINT's...
Slate

The “Please Sleep Through the Night” Edition

On this episode: Zak and Jamilah are joined by Cheyna Roth, Slate senior producer and occasional host of the Waves. They speak with Dr. Erin Flynn-Evans about all things sleep for parents and kids. She worked in the Division of Sleep Medicine at Harvard Medical School and Brigham and Women’s Hospital for more than 10 years and is the co-founder of Baby Sleep Science. Dr. Flynn-Evans is here to answer some questions that will hopefully help you and your kids sleep better.
Slate

My Mother’s Abortion Saved My Life

A few years ago, I had a frank conversation regarding abortion with one of my childhood friends. We’d lost contact with each other, but I always remembered Jessica (not her real name) as a sweet girl with dimples and a fantastic smile. Her mother had been a bit of a hippie, so I’d always assumed Jessica would follow that route: charity work at food banks and protests against Big Agra, different varietals of kombucha fermenting in her basement.
Slate

I Love My Son. But I Suddenly Have Zero Desire to Play With Him

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. I am a full-time mom to a 2-year-old. We had him right at the start of the pandemic and have been his only caretakers (his grandparents are in different countries). Since then it has been just my husband and I, taking him to parks, hospitals, stores and everything. We finally enrolled him in a lovely daycare close by three days a week, since I was starting full-time work after an extended break. Once he started going, I began to feel like I have no energy to do anything with him. I am not up for taking him to the park, I don’t want to play outside with him or feed him. I don’t mind putting him to bed, sitting next to him for hours at a stretch reading his favorite books, feeding him while he sits on my lap (not running around), or doing quiet activities but I have absolutely no energy to run behind him. I feel miserable and out of sorts wondering if there is something more serious than just tiredness. I cannot pull myself up from the sofa to play with him, but I am more than happy to hold him in my arms and sing songs with him. What is wrong with me? Is this normal?
Slate

Our Grandfather’s Change of Heart on Abortion

On April 9,, 1970, our grandfather, George Michaels was an assemblyman in the New York State Legislature. That day, the body was set to vote on legislation that would lift New York state’s abortion restrictions and legalize the procedure. If you listened to this week’s episode of Slow Burn, you know the drama that unfolded that day. At first, the vote was a tie. Our grandfather had voted against it. But then he made a surprising choice that changed history.
Slate

Drive-In to the Movies

On this day in 1933, the first drive-in movie theater opened in Camden, New Jersey. Although the Camden drive-in failed to make a profit and only remained in that location for three years, the concept caught on and drive-ins were widespread in the US between the 1940s and 1960s. You...
Slate

How to Get Gay Famous

This piece is part of Outward, Slate’s home for coverage of LGBTQ life, thought, and culture. Read more here. “Ooooh, there she is,” “Ah, hey, girl,” “I love it,” “Did you see her?” “Gorgeous.”. Praise floats through the air above the...
Slate

Life or Death

Jack and Barbara Willke got their start on the Catholic speaking circuit talking about the pleasure of sex within marriage. Their daughter would convince them to shift their focus to another hot-button issue. The Willkes’ Handbook on Abortion, and the photographs they distributed along with it, would help kickstart the right-to-life movement.
Slate

Fire Is Here to Stay. Can We Live With It?

This article is part of a series from Future Tense and New America’s Future of Land and Housing Program on managed retreat and other adaptations to climate change. On June 16 at 12 p.m. Eastern, join us online for an event titled “What Is Coastal America’s Future?”; register here.
Slate

Handbook on Abortion

This story contains graphic images. Jack and Barbara Willke helped launch the pro-life movement when they published the Handbook on Abortion back in 1971. The second episode of this season of Slow Burn tracks the Willkes’ rise and explores the influence of the handbook and the pamphlets that followed. Below, we’ve put together a timeline of the Willkes’ work. Scroll to see what the Handbook on Abortion and the pamphlet “Life or Death” contained, and how they evolved over time.
The Guardian

Feeling down? Maybe it’s your houseplants’ fault

Name: Sickly houseplants. Appearance: Beyond depressing. You’re telling me. I’ve got a rotundiflora in my kitchen that is absolutely on its last legs. Bin it. What? Bin it. Get rid of it. Pick it up, take it outside and dropkick it over your neighbour’s fence. Do it in the name of science.
Slate

So Your Kid’s a Tornado. Now What?

Keith Gessen, novelist, editor, translator, journalist, and father of n+1, is also the father of two small boys and, now, a writer of memoir. The Sad Young Literary Man is not so young now—or so sad—and he’s gone confessional, with a book about parenting his firstborn, an “adorable, infuriating, mercurial” kid.
Slate

The Pedestrians’ Revolt

I often wonder, while dodging cars and risking my life—what will be the moment I snap? Maybe it’ll be that pickup truck that nearly pancakes me while taking a careless right. Perhaps it’ll be this car honking at me for the crime of walking across the street. Or maybe it’ll be the next near-miss as I cross my own road and a commuter speeds over the hill and straight toward me.
Slate

What the Great Pushback Against Urban Progressives Is Really About

If the polls are onto something, Californians will veer right on Tuesday. San Francisco will likely recall the progressive prosecutor it elected district attorney in 2019, and Los Angeles will send a billionaire shopping-mall magnate promising to “clean up L.A.” into a November runoff election for mayor. Chesa...
Slate

Cattitude Adjustment

Danny Lavery welcomes Miles Klee, a senior staff writer for MEL magazine, and the author of the novel Ivyland. Lavery and Klee take on three letters. First, from someone who wants to tell her friend to stop paying for everything when they hang out. Another letter writer has upset their partner due to her tendency to offer unsolicited pet advice. Finally, Lavery responds to a letter writer who is wondering if they are a trans man.
