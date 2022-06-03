San Francisco Pride Parade will allow some uniformed police to march, easing a ban

For the first time in years, San Francisco’s entertainment and nightlife industries are getting together in person to talk about their roadmaps in a new normal. But Tuesday’s entertainment summit ended up focusing not just on pandemic recovery, but also on how to address a surging fentanyl crisis.
San Jose police officers spent the weekend trying to break up sideshows across the city. Despite a recent vow to crack down on sideshows, police admitted homicide investigations Saturday night and early Sunday tied up the understaffed department. “On that specific night, due to the homicide that occurred and the...
All hands are on deck at elections offices across the Bay Area as voters cast their ballots in some highly contested races. Contra Costa County is doing all it can to make sure people have confidence their vote will be counted. Some voters are still skeptical of voter fraud and...
A San Francisco woman is trying to help an Arkansas couple recover their 8-month-old gray Chihuahua, stolen along with their belongings from a parked van on May 24. The couple was in San Francisco for just one afternoon, parked at 2 Bay Street, across from Pier 33. Rylee the Chihuahua...
Police are searching for a man suspected of fatally shooting a Safeway store employee early Sunday after a dispute in San Jose. The shooting was reported about 3:35 a.m. and when police arrived, they found a man with at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Authorities are investigating the death of a 35-year-old man who twice told police and fire crews he couldn’t breathe as he was being held, face-down, after being handcuffed for several minutes, NBC Bay Area’s Investigative Unit has learned. “I can’t let go because I don’t know what happened...
Nearly two weeks since parents essentially took over a shuttered Oakland elementary school, they doubled down on their demands Monday. The group Parker Liberation is giving the district a timeline to respond if it wants the group to pack up and leave the school. “There is nothing that will make...
