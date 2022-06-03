ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

L.A. County moves closer to possible mask requirement as coronavirus hospitalizations rise

By The Citizen
californiapublic.com
 5 days ago

The concerns come as Alameda County, the...

www.californiapublic.com

californiapublic.com

SF Bars, Clubs Hope to Tackle Fentanyl Crisis and Revive Nightlife

For the first time in years, San Francisco’s entertainment and nightlife industries are getting together in person to talk about their roadmaps in a new normal. But Tuesday’s entertainment summit ended up focusing not just on pandemic recovery, but also on how to address a surging fentanyl crisis.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
californiapublic.com

CHP Sends Hyundai for a Spin in Santa Barbara-to-Sherman Oaks Chase

A pursuit that began in Santa Barbara came to an end about 80 miles away and two hours later on a freeway in the west San Fernando Valley. The chase involving a Hyundai sedan began after a report of a traffic violation. Details about the violation were not immediately available.
LOS ANGELES, CA
californiapublic.com

San Jose Police Kept Busy Responding to Weekend Sideshows Across the City

San Jose police officers spent the weekend trying to break up sideshows across the city. Despite a recent vow to crack down on sideshows, police admitted homicide investigations Saturday night and early Sunday tied up the understaffed department. “On that specific night, due to the homicide that occurred and the...
SAN JOSE, CA
californiapublic.com

‘Reckless:' Residents Fed Up With Street Takeovers

Multiple gunshots were heard at a street takeover on Crenshaw and Florence overnight. Hundreds of spectators ran for cover. Police says there were no reports of injuries but it was the latest street takeover where drivers try dangerous stunts at intersections with hundreds of spectators gathered around. Residents are fed...
LOS ANGELES, CA
californiapublic.com

Safeway Employee Shot to Death After Dispute in San Jose: Police

Police are searching for a man suspected of fatally shooting a Safeway store employee early Sunday after a dispute in San Jose. The shooting was reported about 3:35 a.m. and when police arrived, they found a man with at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
SAN JOSE, CA
californiapublic.com

Arkansas Couple Visiting SF for One Day Get Puppy Stolen From Van

A San Francisco woman is trying to help an Arkansas couple recover their 8-month-old gray Chihuahua, stolen along with their belongings from a parked van on May 24. The couple was in San Francisco for just one afternoon, parked at 2 Bay Street, across from Pier 33. Rylee the Chihuahua...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

