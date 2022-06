Bitcoin rose 4.9% on Monday, ending at around $31.5K. However, on Tuesday morning, the first cryptocurrency collapsed 7% to $29.5K, the second such bear attack in the past seven days. Both were of similar magnitude, but the latter should have a more considerable negative effect. It more than offset Monday's gains and temporarily brought the price back to levels from May 30.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO