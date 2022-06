A home invasion robbery in San Jose was captured on camera by the resident's dashcam as she pulled up to the home in her car. Police on Tuesday shared video showing the resident turn onto her driveway, open the garage and find the suspects in the act. She proceeds to honk her horn and call the police. As she's on the phone with authorities, the suspects appear to hold her husband at gunpoint inside the garage before hopping in a car, which police say was stolen during a previous home invasion robbery, and taking off.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO