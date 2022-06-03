2022–2023 School Year Calendar New York City Department of Education

An affordable housing lottery has launched for units at 1985 Honeywell Avenue, an eight-story mixed-use building in the West Farms section of the Bronx, as reported by YIMBY. Designed by Fred Geremia Architects & Planners, and developed by Durgaj Properties, the property yields 33 residential units, according to YIMBY. Available on NYC Housing Connect, the online portal for NYC Department of Housing, Preservation & Development are 10 units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $60,000 to $187,330.
