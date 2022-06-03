ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022–2023 School Year Calendar New York City Department of Education

2022 2023 School Year Calendar New York City Department of Education. This is the 2022–23 school year calendar for all 3K–12 NYCDOE public schools. If your child...

The Staten Island Advance

NYC civil service exam: Applications for various positions, including sanitation worker, to open in June

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) has released its June application schedule for civil service exams. Open, competitive, computer-based tests are administered throughout each month for various positions. The DCAS Computer-Based Testing and Application Centers (CTAC), where exams are taken, have...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Documented

Wage Theft Scheme Tied to Brooklyn Address Where 2,000 LLCs are Registered

When JLM Decorating hired Miguel Tapia to paint apartments in Manhattan and Brooklyn, they told him he would receive $800 in cash per week for his work. Instead, Tapia, who was born in the Dominican Republic, was paid about half that amount. He complained to his supervisor, Josafath Arias, who said the company will pay […] The post Wage Theft Scheme Tied to Brooklyn Address Where 2,000 LLCs are Registered appeared first on Documented.
BROOKLYN, NY
therealdeal.com

Housing suffers crushing defeat as mayor, speaker do nothing

It was the real estate equivalent of the Kitty Genovese murder: City leaders stood by idly as a local politician killed a Harlem apartment project. The next morning, in an ironic coincidence, Mayor Eric Adams announced he would never let something like that happen. “We are going to turn New...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Thrillist

Mayor Eric Adams Wants to End NYC's Antiquated Anti-Dancing Laws

New Yorkers looking to get some new spots to dance in the city might find Mayor Eric Adams to be their biggest supporter. On Wednesday, June 1, Adams announced that he's looking to make it easier for bars and lounges to host dancing crowds by changing NYC's existing zoning regulations. This set of rules is a leftover from New York's old Cabaret Law, which in 1926 made dancing, singing, and musical entertainment illegal in businesses, like bars, that didn't have a license for it.
whiteplainscnr.com

CDC URGES RETURN TO MASK-WEARING INDOORS IN WESTCHESTER, SUFFOLK, NASSAU,PUTNAM,ORANGE, SULLIVAN COUNTIES.

WPCNR COVID DAILY. By John F. Bailey. June 5, 2022:. The Daily Voice (https://dailyvoice.com/new-york/nassau/news/covid-19-cdc-now-recommends-wearing-masks-indoors-in-these-16-ny-counties/834205/ reported this morning on its website that the Center for Disease Control has returned to recommending masks be worn indoors in the Mid-Hudson Counties of Westchester, Orange, Putnam, and Sullivan Counties and Nassau and Suffolk Counties.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
96.9 WOUR

Worst Place To Live In New York

For every "Best Of" list, there has to be the opposite and a "Worst Of" list. Every year there are rankings and ratings put out about all the amazing best places to live in New York. But what about the bottom of the list? What about the place that gets...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Top 10 Safest Places To Live In New York

Plenty of people will be looking at new homes over the weekend and if you are looking for a safe place to raise a family, check out the Top 10 safest towns in New York. CCTV Camera World conducted a study and found the safest cities in America and 10 New York towns landed in the Top 25.
NJ.com

This N.J. house just sold for $301K over its asking price

Offering the list price for a home in some New Jersey communities isn’t nearly enough. And one place where that’s the case is Montclair. Homes in this Essex County town regularly sell for 30% over asking price, said Paula Cardenas, an agent with Signature Realty. She listed a...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
CBS New York

New York state legislature passes sweeping gun legislation

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York's Democratic-controlled legislature on Thursday moved to pass sweeping gun legislation.The package includes a bill banning anyone under age 21 from buying or possessing a semi-automatic rifle, a major change to state firearm laws pushed through less than three weeks after an 18-year-old used one of the guns to kill 10 people at a supermarket in Buffalo.Other legislation included in the package would:Strengthen the 2019 Red Flag law, which allows a court to issue an extreme risk protection order prohibiting a person who is determined to be a threat to themselves or others from purchasing or possessing...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
norwoodnews.org

West Farms: Affordable Housing Lottery Launches for Units at 1985 Honeywell Avenue

An affordable housing lottery has launched for units at 1985 Honeywell Avenue, an eight-story mixed-use building in the West Farms section of the Bronx, as reported by YIMBY. Designed by Fred Geremia Architects & Planners, and developed by Durgaj Properties, the property yields 33 residential units, according to YIMBY. Available on NYC Housing Connect, the online portal for NYC Department of Housing, Preservation & Development are 10 units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $60,000 to $187,330.
BRONX, NY
Times Herald-Record

Appeals court reverses ruling in favor of Hasidic families in Washingtonville busing case

An appeals court panel has reversed a ruling that would have forced Washingtonville School District to begin busing Hasidic children to their religious schools on days when the public schools are closed. In a decision on Thursday, four Appellate Division judges in Albany supported the district's policy of driving students to nonpublic schools only when its own schools are open, and the state guidance on which that policy was based. The lower-court ruling in November that extended...
WASHINGTONVILLE, NY

