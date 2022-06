The Wisconsin Crop Improvement Association (WCIA) announced that its Seed Laboratory has achieved accreditation by the US Department of Agriculture Accredited Seed Laboratory (ASL) program. Gaining ASL accreditation highlights the accuracy, quality, and reliability of test reports and other quality- and compliance-related services offered by WCIA. Successful completion of the rigorous ASL accreditation program is another milestone attained by WCIA over the course of its 121-year history.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO