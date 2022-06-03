Riverton’s Parker Paxton continues bid to qualify for the US Open
By David Graf
wyomingnewsnow.tv
5 days ago
RIVERTON, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Parker Paxton, a 16-year-old from Riverton, has grown up playing the game of golf. He was introduced to the sport that is now his “passion” by following around his dad and older brother, Easton, on the course. “When Easton was super...
It only lasted 18 months, but the Pony Express made an impact on history that is still strong today. The annual Pony Express Re-ride is underway and will be rolling through Wyoming this week. The ride always either starts or ends in St. Joseph, MO and Sacramento, CA and in...
ROCK SPRINGS — Wyoming Secretary of State Ed Buchanan visited with Sweetwater County residents Monday afternoon to discuss election myths and what processes Wyoming has in place to ensure its elections are secure and conducted with integrity. Buchanan told constituents at the Sweetwater County Events yesterday that ever since...
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming State Loan and Investment Board considered Business Ready Community grant and loan requests from three towns during a meeting on Thursday, June 2. The five elected officials on the SLIB unanimously approved requests from the Town of Hudson and the Town of Sinclair but the board did not approve requests from the Town of Lyman, according to a press release from the Wyoming Business Council.
CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Saturday June 4, Chatters bar and grill in Bar Nunn hosted a fund raiser to help gather money for 3 Natrona County High School students who were injured in a flash fire last March. The event had raffles, live and silent auctions, craft vendors and live music.
The Wyoming State Historical Society has chosen a unique story from Green River in Sweetwater County as their latest historical feature. In 1894, a movement of jobless men, known as Coxey’s Army, were headed east to Washington D.C. to demand better treatment as they felt overworked and underappreciated. Protesters throughout the west heard about the cause and joined the movement. So much so that by April, it was reported that 27 box cars filled with 1200 protestors from California made a stop in Green River, Wyoming. Of course this made the local news but the bigger news was when another contingent of Coxey’s Army stole a train in Montpelier, Idaho and started heading east. It was in Green River that a U.S. Marshal and local authorities stopped the stolen train and held the men while waiting for a federal warrant. Eventually, all the men were sent back to Idaho where they were charged and faced punishment. This unique incident in Green River history is just one of the stories involving Coxey’s Army, whose movement became the first political march on Washington. More can be learned on Wyohistory.org or at the Sweetwater County Historical Museum on 3 E. Flaming Gorge Way in Green River.
Operation Wyoming Winter Calving is a winter production cattle ranch that provides a forage base and facilities for the winter and cares for 3,500 cows and/calves from December through April. This central Wyoming farm in Fremont County is located eight miles west of Riverton, Wyoming off Interstate 26. The site is well known as the forage production area of Wyoming due to its abundant water supply, productive land, and mild, open winters. Located on an area of just over 1,000 acres, the ranching operation includes the cultivation of 10,000 tons of forage maize and 2,000 tons of alfalfa hay with feeding and calf facilities consisting of living quarters, shops, sheds, barns and lots and feeding pastures. The operation is a value-added company that provides feed and services to livestock producers and labor in the region.
Summertime events come out of chutes for real this coming week as Memorial Day is in the Rear View Mirror and lots of activities coming up. For this coming week, tonight, there will be a Readers Theatre in at the Lander Art Center starting at 7 p.m. It’s a new play, “Not just any Statue in the Park”
Four seats, 11 candidates. The election for the Natrona County Board of County Commissioners is shaping up to be an interesting, and crowded, race. Four of the five current commissioners are up for reelection this year: Chairman Paul Bertoglio, Vice Chair Jim Milne, Rob Hendry and Peter Nicolaysen. All are seeking another term.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — In 2020 the Sweetwater County Historical Museum published an account about Marine Corporal Michael Chockie, a Rock Springs native, who fired the first American shot of World War I. At the time the museum was unable to locate a photograph of Chockie. An independent researcher...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Sweetwater County Sheriff John Grossnickle today announced Governor Mark Gordon’s recent formal appointment of Emily Martinez-Covey as the new Homeland Security Coordinator for Sweetwater County. Covey has served with the sheriff’s office for the last four years as an assistant coordinator for emergency management;...
Newly released photos and video show a Natrona County state Senate candidate near the U.S. Capitol on the day of the Jan. 6 riot. Photos and video from that day show Casper real estate investor Bob Ide on the west side of the Capitol in front of the platform for Joe Biden’s inauguration in the early and late afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021. It’s unclear when he ultimately left the Capitol grounds that day.
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
PINEDALE — The following individuals were booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from May 30 – June 6, 2022. Mack Olson, of Marbleton, WY, was arrested May 30 for alleged DUI. Robert Foster, of Big Piney, WY, was arrested on June 2 for alleged DUI, open container...
The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center. Status: PENDING, Bond: #9727, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court. Exceed 75 Mph On Interstate (6+ Mph Over) Status: PENDING, Bond: #9726, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT. Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline...
