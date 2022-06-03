Northampton v. Whitehall District XI-6A softball title, 06.02.22

Here's a look at what's happening around the area. Bam! And just like that, Emeril Lagasse's name was taken off two restaurants at the Wind Creek Bethlehem casino. Emeril's Chop House is now the Chop House at Wind Creek, and Burgers and More by Emeril has been renamed Urban Table. The casino's in-house culinary team will run the restaurants. Lagasse, the celebrity chef, is known for his restaurants, television appearances and charity, the Emeril Lagasse Foundation.

2 DAYS AGO