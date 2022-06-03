Northampton v. Whitehall District XI-6A softball title, 06.02.22

LANDSDALE, Pa. - The Whitehall softball team ran into a tough first round opponent in once-beaten North Penn and lost a PIAA Class 6A contest 5-0 on Monday afternoon at North Penn High School. Pitcher Julia Shearer threw a two-hitter and also scored a pair of runs as the Knights...
SPRINGFIELD, Pa. - District 11 Class 3A softball runner-up Palmerton had no problem with their first round PIAA opponent, needing only five innings to dispatch Philadelphia Academy 13-2 on Monday at Cardinal O'Hara High School. Sydney Frantz put the Blue Bombers up 6-1 in the second inning with an inside-the-park...
EASTON, Pa. - Former Salisbury High School basketball standout Meagan Eripret was approved as the head coach of the Wilson Area High School girls basketball program by the WASD school board on Monday night. Eripret is is the Falcons all-time girl's scoring record of 1788 points and went on to...
ALLENTOWN - It was a District 11 softball doubleheader sweep at Patriot's Park on Monday as both Bethlehem Catholic and Southern Lehigh won opening round games in the PIAA playoffs. In the Class 4A contest, the Golden Hawks used a big sixth inning to rally past Archbishop Ryan for a...
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. - Two jackpot-winning lottery tickets were sold in our area. Two Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash tickets from Saturday's drawing matched all five balls drawn. That means they will split the jackpot prize of more than $1.4 million. One winning ticket was sold at Top Star...
HARRISBURG, Pa. - State Sen. Pat Browne's nearly three decades in Harrisburg look like they're coming to an end. The Morning Call is reporting that Browne conceded to political newcomer Jarrett Coleman Monday, giving up his bid for reelection in the 16th District. "It's pretty seismic on the political front...
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh and Northampton Transportation Authority announced Monday that several route improvements and changes will take effect June 20. A new Route 100 branded the Green Line will provide Enhanced Bus Service connecting Bethlehem, Allentown, and Whitehall every 30 minutes, 7 days a week, according to a news release from LANTA.
POTTSTOWN, Pa. - Classic cars filled the streets of downtown Pottstown. The Pottstown Nights Car Show returned to High Street on Saturday. The event is billed as one of the longest and oldest car shows on the East Coast. It will return again on July 2nd.
Here's a look at what's happening around the area. Bam! And just like that, Emeril Lagasse's name was taken off two restaurants at the Wind Creek Bethlehem casino. Emeril's Chop House is now the Chop House at Wind Creek, and Burgers and More by Emeril has been renamed Urban Table. The casino's in-house culinary team will run the restaurants. Lagasse, the celebrity chef, is known for his restaurants, television appearances and charity, the Emeril Lagasse Foundation.
L. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - A truck fire is slowing down the afternoon commute in Northampton County. The fire happened on I-78 Westbound near the exit to 22 and 33 North in Lower Saucon Township. The trailer of the truck caught fire. At least a dozen firefighters were at the...
JEFFERSON TWP., Pa. - A Berks County community held a fundraiser in remembrance of a student killed in a car crash. People gathered Sunday at Tulpehocken Junior-Senior High School in Jefferson Township for a Run for Rachel. The 5K and raffle helped raise funds in honor of Rachel Cox, who...
STROUDSBURG, Pa. - An event in Monroe County celebrated Pride Month. The Pocono Pride Festival was held Sunday in downtown Stroudsburg. The event promotes inclusion and wellness for the LGBTQ community. Several resource tables were set up, and there were fun activities like crafts, music and other live entertainment.
BERN TWP., Pa. - The Berks County Corner's Office is releasing the name of the 20-year-old man that drowned in Blue Marsh Lake over the weekend. The coroner confirms the deceased is Albert Castro Beato of Lebanon. Authorities said crews were called to the Old Church Road area of Blue...
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - Tire marks can be seen heading up onto steps where a car crashed onto a porch in Philipsburg, New Jersey Monday. We're told one person was flown to the hospital and the car had to be pulled off with heavy equipment. Mike Grey says he witnessed first...
BERN TWP., Pa. - A picture-perfect day on Blue Marsh Lake in Berks County suddenly turned tragic. A man drowned at the lake Sunday afternoon. Authorities said crews were called to the Old Church Road area of Blue Marsh Lake around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday for a report of a possible drowning. Rescue boats were rushed in and a drone could be seen in the sky above.
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A couple has retired, after decades of working at a candy company in the Lehigh Valley. Marcy and Barry Dobil retired from Josh Early Candies in Allentown, according to a post on the company's Facebook page. "Marcy spent an entire lifetime immersed in the Josh Early culture"...
PALMER TWP., Pa. – The Palmer Township Board of Supervisors approved a motion Monday night to shift funds allocated to the Palmer Township Athletic Association to pay for exterior improvements at the new youth center. To date, the township has put in approximately $179,700 towards the exterior of the...
At least eight people were hurt in a multi-vehicle wreck that jammed the Pennsylvania Turnpike for hours. The crash shut down a long stretch of the turnpike in Chester County, with the back up impacting drivers heading through Berks County. "My husband drives but he uses our car, so he's...
AMITY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Several K-9 teams and a dive crew returned to a pond in Amity Township over the weekend where a human skull was discovered in late April. "Unfortunately, we weren't able to find anything else in there outside of some deer bones," says Chief Jeffrey Smith, Amity Township police dept.
OREFIELD, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a teenager who ran away from a KidsPeace facility in Lehigh County. Kaley Cronin, 14, from York County, walked out of the facility Sunday around 2:30 p.m., according to state police. Cronin, who identifies as a male, was last seen wearing...
