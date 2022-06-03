ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pottsville, PA

Southern Lehigh v. Pottsville District XI-5A softball title, 06.02.22

 4 days ago

Southern Lehigh opens things up in the second en...

www.wfmz.com

PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Pat Browne concedes to Jarrett Coleman in 16th Pa. Senate District race

HARRISBURG, Pa. - State Sen. Pat Browne's nearly three decades in Harrisburg look like they're coming to an end. The Morning Call is reporting that Browne conceded to political newcomer Jarrett Coleman Monday, giving up his bid for reelection in the 16th District. "It's pretty seismic on the political front...
HARRISBURG, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

LANTA announces route changes, improvements taking effect later this month

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh and Northampton Transportation Authority announced Monday that several route improvements and changes will take effect June 20. A new Route 100 branded the Green Line will provide Enhanced Bus Service connecting Bethlehem, Allentown, and Whitehall every 30 minutes, 7 days a week, according to a news release from LANTA.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Pocono Pride Festival held in Stroudsburg

STROUDSBURG, Pa. - An event in Monroe County celebrated Pride Month. The Pocono Pride Festival was held Sunday in downtown Stroudsburg. The event promotes inclusion and wellness for the LGBTQ community. Several resource tables were set up, and there were fun activities like crafts, music and other live entertainment.
STROUDSBURG, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Openings and Closings: Business happenings around the region

Here's a look at what's happening around the area. Bam! And just like that, Emeril Lagasse's name was taken off two restaurants at the Wind Creek Bethlehem casino. Emeril's Chop House is now the Chop House at Wind Creek, and Burgers and More by Emeril has been renamed Urban Table. The casino's in-house culinary team will run the restaurants. Lagasse, the celebrity chef, is known for his restaurants, television appearances and charity, the Emeril Lagasse Foundation.
WFMZ-TV Online

At least 3 displaced after fire at row home in Shenandoah

SHENANDOAH, Pa. - At least three people were displaced after a blaze in downtown Shenandoah, Schuylkill County Monday afternoon. Fire crews were called to the 200 block of North Main Street just before 6 p.m. for a reported structure fire. Shenandoah Fire Marshal Rick Examitas said flames were blowing out...
SHENANDOAH, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Classic cars line Pottstown streets

POTTSTOWN, Pa. - Classic cars filled the streets of downtown Pottstown. The Pottstown Nights Car Show returned to High Street on Saturday. The event is billed as one of the longest and oldest car shows on the East Coast. It will return again on July 2nd.
POTTSTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

WFMZ-TV Online

SUV crashes onto porch of house in Phillipsburg

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - Tire marks can be seen heading up onto steps where a car crashed onto a porch in Philipsburg, New Jersey Monday. We're told one person was flown to the hospital and the car had to be pulled off with heavy equipment. Mike Grey says he witnessed first...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks community holds fundraiser 5K in honor of student killed in crash

JEFFERSON TWP., Pa. - A Berks County community held a fundraiser in remembrance of a student killed in a car crash. People gathered Sunday at Tulpehocken Junior-Senior High School in Jefferson Township for a Run for Rachel. The 5K and raffle helped raise funds in honor of Rachel Cox, who...
WFMZ-TV Online

20-year-old swimmer dies in Blue Marsh Lake

BERN TWP., Pa. - A picture-perfect day on Blue Marsh Lake in Berks County suddenly turned tragic. A man drowned at the lake Sunday afternoon. Authorities said crews were called to the Old Church Road area of Blue Marsh Lake around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday for a report of a possible drowning. Rescue boats were rushed in and a drone could be seen in the sky above.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks coroner identifies Blue Marsh Lake drowning victim

BERN TWP., Pa. - The Berks County Corner's Office is releasing the name of the 20-year-old man that drowned in Blue Marsh Lake over the weekend. The coroner confirms the deceased is Albert Castro Beato of Lebanon. Authorities said crews were called to the Old Church Road area of Blue...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Lehigh Valley Health Network opens new Carbon County hospital, and quick growth seen

MAHONING TWP., Pa - Lehigh Valley Health Network on Monday ceremonially opened its first Carbon County hospital – a $78 million, 100,578-square-foot facility that officials billed as a “full-service community hospital.”. But don’t be surprised if the new Lehigh Valley Hospital-Carbon quickly grows larger, officials said. That’s...
WFMZ-TV Online

Investigation surrounding skull discovered in Amity Twp. pond continues

AMITY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Several K-9 teams and a dive crew returned to a pond in Amity Township over the weekend where a human skull was discovered in late April. "Unfortunately, we weren't able to find anything else in there outside of some deer bones," says Chief Jeffrey Smith, Amity Township police dept.

