Rogers Police

Sunday, May 29

- CSO was dispatched to an injured Goose located in the 12400 block Spruce Court. CSO and SGT were able to capture the injured Goose and relocated it safely.

- Officers were dispatched to a theft report of a truck with three firearms in it, and a trailer at 0445 hours located in the 20900 block 135th Ave. Truck and trailer were entered as stolen.

- Officers and Rogers Fire assisted State Patrol on a vehicle in the ditch and possibly in water located along Interstate 94. When officers arrived, the party refused medial and the vehicle was partially in the swamp. The driver was assisted with exiting the vehicle and State Patrol handled the call.

Saturday, May 28

- Officers dispatched to a traffic complaint on numerous motorcycles causing issues on I-94. Officer located the motorcycles and attempted a stop. The bikes fled at a high rate of speed and officer did not initiate a pursuit. Officer stopped the tail car for window tint and learned he had just followed the bikes from a car show in Coon Rapids and did not know anything else about them. Driver verbally warned for tint. No other information on the motorcycles.

- Officer initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for equipment violations located along I-94 and 141st Ave. Driver was found to have a misdemeanor warrant and revoked drivers license. Driver paid cash bail on scene and was released with a new court date and a citation for driving after revocation.

- Officers were dispatched to a catalytic converter theft in the lot of an apartment complex located in the 13000 block Commerce Blvd.

- CSO dispatched to a report of a hit deer that was partially blocking located along Brockton Lane and County Road 81. Deer was moved into the shoulder and county was advised.

- Officer was patrolling a store parking lot in the 21600 block of Diamond Lake Road South and recognized an individual who is known to be cancelled-IPS get into their vehicle and drive off. Officer conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and subsequently took the female driver into custody. Driver was transported to the Rogers Police Department where they were booked. Diver was then released with a citation.

- Officers responded to a possible injury accident in the area of 21000 block of 148th Circle. When officers arrived, they located an unoccupied vehicle on its roof in a lawn.

Friday, May 27

- CSO/CEO responded to a call of ducklings in the storm drain located along Wellstead Drive and Widgeon. CSO was able to retrieve 10 ducklings.

Wednesday, May 25

- School Principal requested extra security during a performance at school located in the 14000 block Orchid Avenue due to the recent events in Texas.

- Officer dispatched to a car theft report in the 13400 block of Commerce Boulevard.

Monday, May 23

- Officers dispatched to a suspected felony theft that just occurred at a business in the 20800 block of Rogers Drive. Officers were unable to locate suspect vehicle.

- Officer dispatched to the 21400 block of 141st Avenue for a lost wallet. Individuals vehicle broke down the night prior and believed to have dropped wallet while looking at vehicle. Officer checked the area and was able to locate the wallet. Wallet placed in evidence.

- Officers were dispatched to a PD accident. Driver 1 stated that the light may have been red when she went through, as she had been looking to the side before entering the intersection located along Main St. and I-94. Driver 2 and the passenger stated that driver 1 had a red light and proceeded into the intersection before striking them. Citation issued to driver 1 for failing to obey a traffic control device.

- Officers were dispatched to a vandalism report where a building had been spray painted May 21 located in the 21200 block Commerce Blvd.

Sunday, May 22

- Info on a PD hit and run on Main at South Diamond Lake Road. Officers tied up on priority call. State Patrol advised and handled.

- Officers responded to a burglary at a residence in the 23000 block of Juniper Court. Officers arrested an adult male for burglary, fleeing in a motor vehicle, fleeing on foot and possession of stolen property.