Legion: 2 days, 2 splits for A Lakers

At Griffin Field, TJ Hyack hit two doubles and drove in two runs, and the Kalispell A Lakers downed the Clark Fork Valley Riverdogs 12-3 Thursday, before the Riverdogs earned a split of their Legion doubleheader.

The Riverdogs won the second game 7-6 in eight innings.

In the first game, Michael Owens also doubled and drove in two for the Lakers (15-11), who split a twinbill for the second straight day. They beat the Glacier Twins 7-6 in the second game of a Wednesday doubleheader.

Timmy Glanville’s RBI triple started a big first inning for Kalispell, which turned a 2-0 deficit into a 6-2 lead. Tyler Williams had an RBI single and Easton Capser followed with an RBI double, before Owens hit a two-run gap shot.

Hyack had an RBI double in the second inning and another in the third as the Lakers went up 11-2.

Josh Close threw six strong innings for the Lakers, allowing four hits and three walks. He struck out none, and none of the three runs allowed were earned.

In the second game, Jack Taylor went 4-for-4 and scored three runs for the Riverdogs, who saw the Lakers make up a 5-0 deficit in the fourth inning. A two-run double by Kalispell's Nate Skonard, a two-run single by Josh Close and Carter Schlegel’s RBI base hit knotted the game at 5-all.

Kody Carter’s base hit tied the game at 6-6 in the top of the seventh for the Riverdogs, and Tanner Day hit an RBI single in the eight to break that tie.

First game

Riverdogs 200 010 0 - 3 5 1

Lakers A 623 001 x - 12 11 2

K. Carter, B Plakke (2), T McDonald (5) and J Taylor. Josh Close, Kyne Votja (7) and TJ Hyack.

CLARK FORK VALLEY RIVERDOGS — Kody Carter 2-3, Nate Zigler 0-4, Jack Taylor 2-4, Bean Plakke 0-3, Day 1-3, Eli Ratliff 0-3, Trenis McDonald 0-2, Rolando 0-3, Garth Parker 0-1.

KALISPELL A LAKERS — Joey Thatcher 1-3, Jackson Heino 0-2, Oscar Kallis 1-3, Timmy Glanville 1-1, TJ Hyack 2-3, Tyler Williams 2-4, Easton Capser 1-2, Brysen Herion 0-2, Michael Owens 2-4, Kaden Drish 1-3.

2B — Hyack 2, Owens, Capser, Kallis. 3B — Glanville. RBIs — Taylor, Day, Owens 2, Hyack 2, Williams 2, Drish 2, Kallis, Glnaville, Capser.

Second game

Riverdogs 120 200 11 - 7 14 1

Lakers A 000 510 00 - 6 6 3

Zigler, Parker (4) and Plakee. Jackson Heino, Herion (5) and Nate Skonard.

RIVERDOGS — Carter 2-4, Rolando 2-4, Zigler 1-5, Plakke 2-5, Ratliff 1-5, Day 1-5, cDonald 0-3, Taylor 4-4, Parker 1-3,

A LAKERS — Nikunen 1-4, Thatcher 0-2, Carter Schlegel 1-4, Glanville 0-1, Braden Capser 1-4, Williams 0-2, E.Capser 0-3, Nate Skonard 2-4, Josh Close 1-4.

2B — Taylor, Skonard. 3B — Taylor. RBIs — Carter 2, Rolando, Tafliff, Day, Taylor, Skonard 3, Close 2, Schlegel.

Late Wednesday

A Lakers 7, Twins 6

Carter Schlegel hit an RBI double in the second inning and a tie-breaking RBI triple in the sixth, helping the Lakers down the Glacier Twins and earn a split of their Wednesday doubleheader.

Timmy Glanville’s RBI double started a two-run rally in the fifth inning that had the Lakers up 6-5; Owen Shilling drove in a run with a two-out single in the Twins’ sixth inning to tie the game at 6-all.

With one out in the Lakers’ half of the sixth, Adam Nikunen singled, and with two out he came in on Schlegel’s triple.

Joey Thatcher got the win for Kalispell, throwing three innings of relief and allowing one earned run. He struck out none and walked none. TJ Hyack hit an RBI triple in the second for the Lakers.

Josiah Ruther’s RBI double stakes the Twins to a 3-0 first-inning lead. Glacier had won the opener 9-0.

Second game

Twins 310 101 0 - 6 6 2

Lakers A 130 021 x - 7 11 3

Talon Murphy, Maddox Muller (2), Hayden Meehan (6) and AC Chilson. Braden Capser, Joey Thatcher (5) and TJ Hyack.

GLACIER TWINS — Mason Peters 1-3, Mikey Glass 0-5, Meehan 0-2, Kellen Kroger 1-2, Jake McIntyre 1-3, Owen Shilling 1-3, Josiah Ruthger 1-3, Michael Miller 0-1, Muller 0-2, Chilson 1-4.

KALISPELL A LAKERS — Nikunen 2-4, Kallis 1-4, Schlegel 3-3, Glanville 1-4, Herion 1-3, E Capser 0-2, Williams 1-2, Hyack 1-3, Drish 1-3.

2B — McIntyre, Ruther, Glanville, Kallis, Schlegel. 3B — Hyack, Schlegel. RBIs — Shilling 2, Ruther 2, McIntyre, Schlegel 2, Nikunen, Glanville, Herion, Hyack.