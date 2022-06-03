ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalispell, MT

Legion: 2 days, 2 splits for A Lakers

By Daily Inter Lake
Daily Inter Lake
Daily Inter Lake
 5 days ago

At Griffin Field, TJ Hyack hit two doubles and drove in two runs, and the Kalispell A Lakers downed the Clark Fork Valley Riverdogs 12-3 Thursday, before the Riverdogs earned a split of their Legion doubleheader.

The Riverdogs won the second game 7-6 in eight innings.

In the first game, Michael Owens also doubled and drove in two for the Lakers (15-11), who split a twinbill for the second straight day. They beat the Glacier Twins 7-6 in the second game of a Wednesday doubleheader.

Timmy Glanville’s RBI triple started a big first inning for Kalispell, which turned a 2-0 deficit into a 6-2 lead. Tyler Williams had an RBI single and Easton Capser followed with an RBI double, before Owens hit a two-run gap shot.

Hyack had an RBI double in the second inning and another in the third as the Lakers went up 11-2.

Josh Close threw six strong innings for the Lakers, allowing four hits and three walks. He struck out none, and none of the three runs allowed were earned.

In the second game, Jack Taylor went 4-for-4 and scored three runs for the Riverdogs, who saw the Lakers make up a 5-0 deficit in the fourth inning. A two-run double by Kalispell's Nate Skonard, a two-run single by Josh Close and Carter Schlegel’s RBI base hit knotted the game at 5-all.

Kody Carter’s base hit tied the game at 6-6 in the top of the seventh for the Riverdogs, and Tanner Day hit an RBI single in the eight to break that tie.

First game

Riverdogs 200 010 0 - 3 5 1

Lakers A 623 001 x - 12 11 2

K. Carter, B Plakke (2), T McDonald (5) and J Taylor. Josh Close, Kyne Votja (7) and TJ Hyack.

CLARK FORK VALLEY RIVERDOGS — Kody Carter 2-3, Nate Zigler 0-4, Jack Taylor 2-4, Bean Plakke 0-3, Day 1-3, Eli Ratliff 0-3, Trenis McDonald 0-2, Rolando 0-3, Garth Parker 0-1.

KALISPELL A LAKERS — Joey Thatcher 1-3, Jackson Heino 0-2, Oscar Kallis 1-3, Timmy Glanville 1-1, TJ Hyack 2-3, Tyler Williams 2-4, Easton Capser 1-2, Brysen Herion 0-2, Michael Owens 2-4, Kaden Drish 1-3.

2B — Hyack 2, Owens, Capser, Kallis. 3B — Glanville. RBIs — Taylor, Day, Owens 2, Hyack 2, Williams 2, Drish 2, Kallis, Glnaville, Capser.

Second game

Riverdogs 120 200 11 - 7 14 1

Lakers A 000 510 00 - 6 6 3

Zigler, Parker (4) and Plakee. Jackson Heino, Herion (5) and Nate Skonard.

RIVERDOGS — Carter 2-4, Rolando 2-4, Zigler 1-5, Plakke 2-5, Ratliff 1-5, Day 1-5, cDonald 0-3, Taylor 4-4, Parker 1-3,

A LAKERS — Nikunen 1-4, Thatcher 0-2, Carter Schlegel 1-4, Glanville 0-1, Braden Capser 1-4, Williams 0-2, E.Capser 0-3, Nate Skonard 2-4, Josh Close 1-4.

2B — Taylor, Skonard. 3B — Taylor. RBIs — Carter 2, Rolando, Tafliff, Day, Taylor, Skonard 3, Close 2, Schlegel.

Late Wednesday

A Lakers 7, Twins 6

Carter Schlegel hit an RBI double in the second inning and a tie-breaking RBI triple in the sixth, helping the Lakers down the Glacier Twins and earn a split of their Wednesday doubleheader.

Timmy Glanville’s RBI double started a two-run rally in the fifth inning that had the Lakers up 6-5; Owen Shilling drove in a run with a two-out single in the Twins’ sixth inning to tie the game at 6-all.

With one out in the Lakers’ half of the sixth, Adam Nikunen singled, and with two out he came in on Schlegel’s triple.

Joey Thatcher got the win for Kalispell, throwing three innings of relief and allowing one earned run. He struck out none and walked none. TJ Hyack hit an RBI triple in the second for the Lakers.

Josiah Ruther’s RBI double stakes the Twins to a 3-0 first-inning lead. Glacier had won the opener 9-0.

Second game

Twins 310 101 0 - 6 6 2

Lakers A 130 021 x - 7 11 3

Talon Murphy, Maddox Muller (2), Hayden Meehan (6) and AC Chilson. Braden Capser, Joey Thatcher (5) and TJ Hyack.

GLACIER TWINS — Mason Peters 1-3, Mikey Glass 0-5, Meehan 0-2, Kellen Kroger 1-2, Jake McIntyre 1-3, Owen Shilling 1-3, Josiah Ruthger 1-3, Michael Miller 0-1, Muller 0-2, Chilson 1-4.

KALISPELL A LAKERS — Nikunen 2-4, Kallis 1-4, Schlegel 3-3, Glanville 1-4, Herion 1-3, E Capser 0-2, Williams 1-2, Hyack 1-3, Drish 1-3.

2B — McIntyre, Ruther, Glanville, Kallis, Schlegel. 3B — Hyack, Schlegel. RBIs — Shilling 2, Ruther 2, McIntyre, Schlegel 2, Nikunen, Glanville, Herion, Hyack.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana Sports
City
Kalispell, MT
Kalispell, MT
Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Williams
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Daily Inter Lake

Daily Inter Lake

Flathead County, MT
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
219K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Inter Lake has been serving Northwest Montana since 1889. We were founded by Clayton and Emma Ingalls as a weekly newspaper in Demersville, and two years later the entire operation moved north to Kalispell. As the largest news-gathering operation in the region, we strive to connect all our readers to the people, places and institutions which make Northwest Montana home.

 https://dailyinterlake.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy