Yachats council pauses commission’s oversight of Commons and Little Log Church facilities until staff can catch up with projects
yachatsnews.com
5 days ago
YACHATS – The Yachats city council voted unanimously Thursday to temporarily take away oversight of the Commons and Little Log Church Museum from a city commission until the city manager and a soon-to-be-hired employee have time to catch up with the projects it is proposing. New city manager...
WALDPORT – Two new members of the Central Oregon Coast Fire & Rescue District were resoundingly recalled by voters Tuesday after the first major count of ballots in a special election. With 90 percent of all ballots counted, the Lincoln County elections department said Todd Holt of Waldport was...
The conditional use request for the Agate Point development is going to be considered June 21 by the Yachats Planning Commission. The question is, does the community want to have input over issues like this? Judging by the response so far, the answer is a resounding yes. Yachat’s reputation as...
One woman was taken to the hospital after two women went over the Winchester Dam on a paddle board Monday night. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said the incident took place just before 7:00 p.m. The report said 34-year old Mary Mercer is familiar with floating on the North Umpqua River from the Page Road boat ramp down to the dam. She and 30-year old Alicia Bruner put in and floated down to the dam, where they usually hang out. Due to water levels, Mercer was not able to stop and both women went over the dam.
The number of Covid cases in Lincoln County is surging again but because of the area’s high vaccination rate, new treatments and a less virulent variety of the disease, hospitalizations have been minimal. Lincoln County Public Health said it had official reports of 381 Covid cases in May –...
COOS BAY, Ore. - Bay Area Hospital has terminated one of its newest employees. Less than two weeks after announcing the hiring of Louisiana native Larry Butler as the hospital’s Chief Operating Officer, the hospital announced he’d been suspended. According to the Department of Justice, Butler was convicted...
Retention of Chinook salmon in Green Peter Reservoir is prohibited through Oct. 31, under a temporary rule adopted by Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, the agency has announced. The rule is consistent with similar water bodies in the Willamette Zone (Detroit and Foster reservoirs) where ESA-listed spring Chinook have...
Willamette Riverkeeper, a Portland-based group, wants Oregon state environmental regulators to make rules declaring riverside trash to be in violation of the federal Clean Water Act. The organization announced on Friday that it had petitioned the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) and its governing board, the Environmental Quality Commission,...
The Bay Area Hospital in Coos Bay has announced it would close its inpatient unit for adult psychiatric patients. That’s a blow for a state that is already desperately short of places for people experiencing mental health crises. As WW reported this week, the long-standing space crunch at the Oregon State Hospital, the state’s public psychiatric hospital, has resulted in the warehousing of patients who need residential care in scarce psychiatric beds at privately run hospitals, such as PeaceHealth, Providence and the Unity Center.
Drift Creek Bridge in the mountains of the Oregon Coast (also known as Bear Creek Bridge) is thought to be the oldest remaining covered bridge in Oregon. This bridge has an interesting history, and was only preserved due to the effort of a husband and wife who wanted to save it from destruction.
NEWPORT – Oregon Coast Community College is looking for summer and fall students – and people to teach community education non-credit courses. Registration is opened for summer and fall terms at the Newport-based college, which has smaller campuses in Waldport and Lincoln City. Summer term begins July 5 and ends Aug. 20.
Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) invites public comment at Newport meeting. (NEWPORT, OR) – Representatives of the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) will be in Newport on Wednesday, June 15th to hear public comment on the areas identified for offshore wind energy development off Oregon’s southern and central coast.
WALDPORT – The Lincoln County School District will offer breakfast and lunches again this summer at Crestview Heights and Waldport High schools, but will require children to eat the meals at the school. Meals are available at no charge to all children ages 18 and under. During the pandemic...
LINCOLN CITY, Ore. — Lincoln City’s seven miles of coastline are now even more accessible to anyone who feels the call of the Pacific. The coastal town brought in three beach wheelchairs for public use, along with three portable "Mobi-mats." The effort to improve accessibility to the beach...
Edith and Kent Hitchings were in Florence last Friday when the longtime whale-watchers checked a Facebook page that monitors orca sightings on the Oregon coast. A family of orcas were spotted near Newport, someone reported, so they raced north. “We made the guess that they might turn up into Yaquina...
Frozen-in-time dinosaurs, a private zoo, and Captain Kirk reward those who make the big drive. The largest city on the coast, Coos Bay and its environs lure with tiny charms, starting with North Bend’s Itty-Bitty Inn, a five-room wonder built in 1950 and redone in the past decade with sci-fi and midcentury vibes. In the Tiki Lounge room, a Martin Denny record is ready to drop on a turntable that doubles as a Bluetooth speaker, though the swooping Space Age ashtray is for display only. A John Wayne poster looks out on the Oregon Trail room, and Ensign Rizzo appears to be holding your towels in the Star Trek room. Bikes, helmets, and crabbing gear are available to borrow, Atari systems are available for rent, and innkeeper Rik Villareal is at the ready to shuttle mountain bikers up Whiskey Run or recommend a great breakfast spot. (Hint: it’s Grounds Café, in the back of Books by the Bay, an airy, well-organized shop stocking new and used titles.)
There is nothing quite like the peaceful calm of a small town for a relaxing getaway. And in Oregon, you can find a whole host of charming places to discover on every corner. If you are looking for a quiet getaway, an adventure-filled escape, or a place to relax, Oregon's small towns have something for everyone.
Local firefighters received a high level of response from the community, and raised a record amount of money during this year’s Fill the Boot campaign to help the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Engineer/paramedic Scott Cooper from the City of Roseburg Fire Department told News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN...
YACHATS — You can’t study marine science at Yachats’ newest storefront, but you still might learn something at Oceanography 101. That’s because owner Bridgette Shipley has dotted her new retail space along U.S. Highway 101 with small signs offering tidbits of sea life information — like “Jellyfish … are not fish. They have no brain, no heart, and no bones.”
An unsuspecting farmworker in Paterson saw quite a sight last week in the field. The farm worker saw a bear in plain sight in the wheat while checking the sprinkler system. The worker immediately called for backup safety when he saw the large animal. 22-year-old Hunter Berg was one of...
Comments / 0