Yachats, OR

Yachats council pauses commission’s oversight of Commons and Little Log Church facilities until staff can catch up with projects

yachatsnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYACHATS – The Yachats city council voted unanimously Thursday to temporarily take away oversight of the Commons and Little Log Church Museum from a city commission until the city manager and a soon-to-be-hired employee have time to catch up with the projects it is proposing. New city manager...

yachatsnews.com

yachatsnews.com

Opposition to Agate Point proposal galvanizes community members

The conditional use request for the Agate Point development is going to be considered June 21 by the Yachats Planning Commission. The question is, does the community want to have input over issues like this? Judging by the response so far, the answer is a resounding yes. Yachat’s reputation as...
YACHATS, OR
kqennewsradio.com

TWO GO OVER WINCHESTER DAM ON PADDLE BOARD

One woman was taken to the hospital after two women went over the Winchester Dam on a paddle board Monday night. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said the incident took place just before 7:00 p.m. The report said 34-year old Mary Mercer is familiar with floating on the North Umpqua River from the Page Road boat ramp down to the dam. She and 30-year old Alicia Bruner put in and floated down to the dam, where they usually hang out. Due to water levels, Mercer was not able to stop and both women went over the dam.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
lebanonlocalnews.com

Chinook off-limits on Green Peter through October

Retention of Chinook salmon in Green Peter Reservoir is prohibited through Oct. 31, under a temporary rule adopted by Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, the agency has announced. The rule is consistent with similar water bodies in the Willamette Zone (Detroit and Foster reservoirs) where ESA-listed spring Chinook have...
OREGON STATE
hh-today.com

Riverside trash would be a federal offense

Willamette Riverkeeper, a Portland-based group, wants Oregon state environmental regulators to make rules declaring riverside trash to be in violation of the federal Clean Water Act. The organization announced on Friday that it had petitioned the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) and its governing board, the Environmental Quality Commission,...
OREGON STATE
yachatsnews.com

Coos Bay hospital announces closure of all its 13 beds for adult psychiatric patients

The Bay Area Hospital in Coos Bay has announced it would close its inpatient unit for adult psychiatric patients. That’s a blow for a state that is already desperately short of places for people experiencing mental health crises. As WW reported this week, the long-standing space crunch at the Oregon State Hospital, the state’s public psychiatric hospital, has resulted in the warehousing of patients who need residential care in scarce psychiatric beds at privately run hospitals, such as PeaceHealth, Providence and the Unity Center.
COOS BAY, OR
newslincolncounty.com

A very, very important meeting for Oregon Coast residents and visitors

Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) invites public comment at Newport meeting. (NEWPORT, OR) – Representatives of the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) will be in Newport on Wednesday, June 15th to hear public comment on the areas identified for offshore wind energy development off Oregon’s southern and central coast.
NEWPORT, OR
pdxmonthly.com

Where to Eat, Stay, and Play on Oregon’s South Coast, from Coos Bay to Brookings

Frozen-in-time dinosaurs, a private zoo, and Captain Kirk reward those who make the big drive. The largest city on the coast, Coos Bay and its environs lure with tiny charms, starting with North Bend’s Itty-Bitty Inn, a five-room wonder built in 1950 and redone in the past decade with sci-fi and midcentury vibes. In the Tiki Lounge room, a Martin Denny record is ready to drop on a turntable that doubles as a Bluetooth speaker, though the swooping Space Age ashtray is for display only. A John Wayne poster looks out on the Oregon Trail room, and Ensign Rizzo appears to be holding your towels in the Star Trek room. Bikes, helmets, and crabbing gear are available to borrow, Atari systems are available for rent, and innkeeper Rik Villareal is at the ready to shuttle mountain bikers up Whiskey Run or recommend a great breakfast spot. (Hint: it’s Grounds Café, in the back of Books by the Bay, an airy, well-organized shop stocking new and used titles.)
COOS BAY, OR
Lincoln Report

3 Superb Small Towns in Oregon

There is nothing quite like the peaceful calm of a small town for a relaxing getaway. And in Oregon, you can find a whole host of charming places to discover on every corner. If you are looking for a quiet getaway, an adventure-filled escape, or a place to relax, Oregon's small towns have something for everyone.
OREGON STATE
kqennewsradio.com

FILL THE BOOT RAISES RECORD AMOUNT

Local firefighters received a high level of response from the community, and raised a record amount of money during this year’s Fill the Boot campaign to help the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Engineer/paramedic Scott Cooper from the City of Roseburg Fire Department told News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN...
ROSEBURG, OR
yachatsnews.com

Sea-themed clothing, gifts, furnishings offered at new Oceanography 101 store in downtown Yachats

YACHATS — You can’t study marine science at Yachats’ newest storefront, but you still might learn something at Oceanography 101. That’s because owner Bridgette Shipley has dotted her new retail space along U.S. Highway 101 with small signs offering tidbits of sea life information — like “Jellyfish … are not fish. They have no brain, no heart, and no bones.”
YACHATS, OR

