ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Time to perfect your short game and see how many hole-in-ones you can make. Downtown Putt Around will have you take on nine holes on its mini-golf course in downtown Roanoke. The course will pop up at different locations throughout the downtown area beginning Thursday, June 23. Get ready to test your skill at the first location, at Century Plaza located at 14 Church Avenue SE.

ROANOKE, VA ・ 16 HOURS AGO