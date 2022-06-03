ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Candidates make final push for votes ahead of Tuesday’s election

By Samantha Lomibao
KESQ News Channel 3
 5 days ago
Election day is just days away and candidates are making their final push for votes.

“I plan on mailing it in. It’s a nice and easy process, it’s existed for a while,” said voter Andrew Cabral.

On Thursday, ‘Desert Stonewall Democrats’ set up a booth at Villagefest to campaign for the candidates of the Democratic Party.

“We’re canvassing, we’re getting people out to vote and asking people who haven’t to turn in their ballots because election is coming up on Tuesday,” said candidate Will Rollins.

Rollins is running for the 41st District against long-time Republican Congressman Ken Calvert.

“We gotta save our democracy, right? I think Americans are ready for a change. They’re ready for somebody who’s gonna end polarization and systemic division,” Rollins added.

And on the other side of the Valley on Thursday night, the La Quinta Republican Headquarters held a campaign kick off for Republican candidates.

Several conservative candidates took the stage and spoke about their campaigns. “So I think it’s wait and see what happens, right? You know we’ve gone out, we’ve been really working hard to meet as many of the voters as possible,” said candidate Ian Weeks.

Weeks, a Republican candidate, is running for State Assembly District 36 against Democrat Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia.

“Let them know that, that they have an alternative. That there’s someone that shares their daily values, their desire to keep crime at bay, their desire to reduce the cost of living in the state of California... I think we share those values and they just need to know that I’m here and that I’m here for them,” Weeks added.

The primary election is on Tuesday, June 7.

Stay with News Channel 3 for your election day coverage.

KESQ News Channel 3

Election Day in Riverside County

It's election day across California! Today is the final day to cast your ballot in the June primary elections. CLICK HERE TO CHECK OUT ELECTION RESULTS Hundreds of ballots are already being counted at the Riverside County Registrar of Voters office. In-person ballots will close at 8 p.m. We'll have continuing updates on results and The post Election Day in Riverside County appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

La Quinta City Council takes up ballot measure for STVR ban Tuesday

The issue of short-term vacation rentals will go before La Quinta city leaders Tuesday.  The City Council is set to receive a report it commissioned describing the benefits of short-term non-hosted vacation rentals to the city's budget and local economy.  The council will also vote on whether to allow a citizen's initiative to ban STVRs from most city neighborhoods except The post La Quinta City Council takes up ballot measure for STVR ban Tuesday appeared first on KESQ.
LA QUINTA, CA
