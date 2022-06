Apple today unveiled iOS 16 at WWDC'22, and aside from the brand new customizable lock screen, we also get a refreshed notifications on the lock screen. We will be able to change the typeface and colors of the clock, add custom widgets around it (similar to complications on the Watch), and add a Portrait Mode photo for more depth, with the watchface peeking right behind the portrait. There's also a library of pre-made clock and widget combinations, as well as animated wallpapers that add weather animations or the Astronomy watchface to your lock screen.

CELL PHONES ・ 17 HOURS AGO