Rochester, NY

Teachers put on leave after texts denigrating students uncovered

 5 days ago
Six teachers from a Rochester, New York, school are on administrative leave...

Comments / 46

say juet
5d ago

sad part. thanks to bad parenting. those teachers were right.. and it was their personal text. not visible to parents or students...so how did they get texts. I think this Was a witch hunt to get rid of teachers. AL most every teacher has a couple of students that rub them the wrong way. and I may make a comment ( true but crude) about a student. ate they going to start bugging teachers rooms ...homes... cars. this was a liberal witch hunt. simple

Reply(8)
15
shawleena
4d ago

its going to be funny when all these teachers quit..too many rules theres alot if other jobs out there..quit..let those parents home school or hire a private teacher..teachers are baby sitters

Reply(1)
11
empath
4d ago

Maybe they were correct. Unfortunately she put those words in writing. I’ve worked at high schools, some of those girls deserve those names.

Reply
6
