Greenville, NC

June 3 Community News

By Bobby Burns
The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
 5 days ago

Email announcements to community@reflector.com.

Squawk & Squeal

The Greenville Jaycees will host the second annual Squawk & Squeal plate sale starting at noon on Saturday at Third Street Education Center, 600 W. Third St., to support the center’s programming. Plates are $10 each and include BBQ, chicken, green beans, mac and cheese and a roll. Plates will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Cash or Venmo @GreenvilleJaycees. To pre-order your plate, Venmo $10.

Proud to be an American Day

Walstonburg American Legion Post 332 will host its 14th Proud to be an American day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday on Main Street. The event will include arts and crafts vendors, food trucks and the Walstonburg Volunteer Fire Department’s famous barbecue. It honors veterans, active-duty military and fallen heroes with a ceremony at 11 a.m. The U.S. Marine Corps Rifle team from Cherry Point will give a 21-gun salute. The Original I-42 Band and others will entertain. The event also will feature a raffle for $6,000 in prizes including a $3,000 grand prize.

Day of Encouragement

St. John Missionary Baptist Church Soul-Saving Center will host the seventh annual Youth Incarceration Prevention Ministry from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at the Greenville Town Common, 105 E. First St. Dontae Sharpe will be the featured speaker along with local ministers and law enforcement officials. The event aims to enrich, empower, and educate youth by guiding them through ministry and partnership with the community. It will feature vendors, food trucks, music and more. Gift cards and gas cards will be distributed.

Golf tournament

Koinonia Community Solutions is hosting The Opportuni-TEE Golf Tournament and Luncheon on June 9 at the Greenville Country Club, 216 Country Club Drive. The event aims to raise $50,000 to fund youth education and development programming, economic empowerment initiatives that include soft skills training, job fairs, career coaching and resources. Sponsorships, luncheon tickets or golf team registration can be obtained by contacting Michele Marston-Stevens at mmarston@koinoniasolutions.org, or visit koinoniacommunity-solutions-opportuni-tee-golf-classic.perfectgolfevent.com.

Financial wellness

PCC will host a financial wellness program covering budgeting, credit, homeownership, saving, investing, banking, insurance, income taxes, Social Security and Medicare from 2-4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, June 7-30, at Ayden Community Theatre, 4354 Lee St. Ayden. Contact Jalil Davis at 493-7260 and jdavis@email.pittcc.edu.

Council on Aging

The Pitt County Council on Aging is providing the following classes and programs at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Offerings are free unless otherwise noted. Registration required unless otherwise noted by calling 752-1717, Ext. 201.

Zumba Gold, zumba for active older adults, 10:30-11:30, Tuesdays. No registration required.

Senior fitness classes, 1-2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. No registration required.

Android phone class, 9-10 a.m. June 6. Seating is limited.

Computer Class: Internet Basics, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Monday.

Bookmobile, 10:45-11:15 a.m. June 10.

Alzheimer’s Association Resources for the Caregiver presentation, 3-4 p.m. June 20.

The Daily Reflector

The Daily Reflector

Greenville, NC
The Daily Reflector has been a vital part of the life of Greenville, Pitt County, and eastern North Carolina for more than a century. The company was founded in 1882 by David Jordan Whichard and Julian R. Whichard, who bought the printing equipment from the proprietor of The Express, for whom they once worked. Moving the equipment into their mother's one-room schoolhouse, the brothers began their own weekly newspaper, The Eastern Reflector. In 1885, David Jordan Whichard became sole owner and publisher of The Reflector, beginning daily publication December 10, 1884.

