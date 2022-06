Being Marvel-ous Kamala Khan is one of Marvel’s most popular new characters. Several people helped bring her to life in the comics including Sana Amanat, Stephen Wacker, G. Willow Wilson, Adrian Alphona, and Jamie McKelvie. It didn’t take long for fans to warm up to the publisher’s first Muslim character to headline a book because her story really resonated with readers.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO