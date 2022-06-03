Mets have no answers for Dodgers’ pitching as six-game win streak ends

LOS ANGELES — As well as the Mets have pitched this season, the Dodgers are still in a class of their own among NL teams in preventing runs.

Thursday night, Buck Showalter’s crew ran into the force that has been Tony Gonsolin, whose 1.80 ERA entering the day placed him at the head of a rotation that also includes studs in Walker Buehler and Julio Urias.

The Mets vanished with barely a whimper in a 2-0 loss at Dodger Stadium that snapped their six-game winning streak. The Mets (35-18) were shut out for the first time this season. Every other MLB team has been shut out at least once.

“We should give credit to ourselves for going more than 50 games without getting shut out,” Starling Marte said.

Maybe Francisco Lindor would have helped, but the sizzling Mets shortstop was on the bench with a swollen right middle finger, the result of him jamming his hand in the sliding doors in his hotel suite . The rest of this Mets lineup offered little resistance against Gonsolin, whose NL-leading ERA shrunk to 1.59 with six shutout innings.

A dejected Pete Alonso walks to the bench after striking out in the second inning of the Mets’ 2-0 loss to the Dodgers. Getty Images

“We missed a lot of pitches today, a lot of good pitches that we didn’t execute on,” Marte said. “He threw a hell of a ballgame, hats off to him.”

The victory was a recovery for the Dodgers, who just suffered the embarrassment of getting swept three games at home by the lowly Pirates. Overall, the Dodgers lead the NL with a 2.81 ERA. The Brewers are next with a 3.34 ERA.

The Mets are just getting started on this West Coast trip, with another nine games scheduled over the next 10 days, with stops ahead in San Diego and Anaheim. First they will have to navigate these Dodgers, who again own the NL’s best record (34-17).

Taijuan Walker provided the Mets with the kind of reliable performance they have come to expect, allowing two earned runs on seven hits over 5 ²/₃ innings. It was the seventh time in eight starts this season that Walker allowed three earned runs or fewer.

“I feel my splitter has been good my last couple of outings, and it has been keeping us in ballgames,” Walker said.

The Dodgers’ third straight hit of the fifth inning, an RBI single by Mookie Betts, placed the Mets in a 1-0 hole. The run snapped a 25-inning scoreless streak by Mets pitchers, which included consecutive shutouts of the Nationals.

Taijuan Walker wears a frustrated look after giving up an RBI double to Justin Turner during the sixth inning of the Mets’ loss. Getty Images

But moments later the Mets got the defensive play they needed to avoid further trouble: Freddie Freeman hit a grounder that Jeff McNeil flipped to first base for an out, with Betts caught between first and second. With Gavin Lux breaking for home, Pete Alonso fired to catcher Patrick Mazeika, whose throw to third nailed Lux retreating.

Justin Turner has seldom missed an opportunity to torment his former team, and added to that resume by smacking an RBI double off the fence in right-center in the sixth that extended the Dodgers’ lead to 2-0 and ended Walker’s night.

Luis Guillorme’s single in the fourth gave the Mets their first hit against Gonsolin, but Alonso and McNeil were retired by the right-hander. Chris Taylor’s lunging catch in left field leading off the inning was initially ruled a hit for Marte, before the Dodgers challenged the call and won.

“They made some real good defensive plays,” Showalter said. “We hit some line drives that they came in and caught and went back and got and maybe tomorrow they will fall.”

J.D. Davis stroked a two-out double in the fifth, but was left stranded when Mazeika struck out. Davis entered with eight hits in his previous four starts, as one of the Mets on something of a roll offensively.

The Dodgers had a chance early. Betts singled leading off the first against Walker and stole second and Will Smith walked after Betts had advanced to third. Walker then retired Edwin Rios to escape the jam.

Lux singled leading off the third and stole second, but Walker got the next three outs. Included were strikeouts of Betts and Trea Turner.