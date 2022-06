PRESTON (KSL.com) — A Cache County, Utah, man drowned Sunday in Idaho, police said. About 5:30 p.m., the 21-year-old man was on a small raft at Foster Reservoir, north of Preston, when witnesses saw him tip over about 30 yards away from the shore, KSL.com reports. A witness saw him struggling in the water briefly but did not see him again, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

PRESTON, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO