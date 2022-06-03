Body of swimmer who disappeared days ago in Sacramento River found, officials say

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A homicide investigation is underway following a shooting Sunday night on Sacramento’s north side. The Sacramento Police Department says that officers responded to the shooting around 9 p.m. on the 500 block of Arcade Boulevard in the city’s Richardson Village neighborhood. While officers were at the scene, they learned that two men had arrived at a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds. One of the men died from his injuries. The condition of the other man is not known. On Monday morning, homicide investigators were at the scene of the shooting, which is near Martin Luther King, Jr. Technology Academy. No children were at the school in the morning as they are on summer break. Police say that no information on a suspect is available at this time, adding that investigators are still working to determine what led to the violence. The name of the man killed will be released after his family is notified.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO