Colusa County, CA

Body of swimmer who disappeared days ago in Sacramento River found, officials say

By KCRA Staff
KCRA.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUSA COUNTY, Calif. — The body of a swimmer who disappeared in the Sacramento River days ago was found Thursday, the Colusa County Sheriff's Office said. That swimmer...

www.kcra.com

Alex escoto
4d ago

please everyone wear a life jacket when going into the American River it looks calm but underneath it's a beast and I've known so many people that have passed away and lost their lives from drowning in the American River please be safe this summer ❤️‍🔥🙏🏻❤️‍🔥 my condolences to the family of the young man and may he rest in peace ❤️‍🔥🙏🏻❤️‍🔥🦋

KCRA.com

Jackknifed big rig delays traffic on Highway 99 in Modesto

MODESTO, Calif. — A collision involving a jackknifed big rig is delaying traffic Tuesday afternoon on all lanes of Highway 99 in Modesto, the California Highway Patrol said. (Video above: Top headlines for June 7) The crash happened at Crows Landing Road. People are asked to seek an alternate...
MODESTO, CA
KCRA.com

Barricaded suspect in custody after 14 hours in Sacramento home

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person is in custody after barricading themselves in their Sacramento home for about 14 hours on Tuesday. The Sacramento Police Department said at 6:55 p.m. the man was taken into custody safely. Previous coverage in the video player above. The person had "discharged a firearm"...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Crews let fire at Lost Isle Resort burn out on its own

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif (KTXL) — The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office deputy patrols are allowing the grass fire in the Lost Isle Resort in Stockton to go out on its own. The blaze, which happened Monday evening, burned throughout the island destroying a former tiki bar. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies patrolling the […]
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Person uninjured after crashing down an embankment in Lake California

LAKE CALIFORNIA, Calif. - A person was not injured after crashing down an embankment in Lake California Sunday night, according to the Lake California Fire Company 2. Firefighters said they were dispatched to Steelhead landing for a report of a vehicle into the river. When crews arrived, they found a...
LAKE COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Traffic Fatality Reported in Nevada City Crash

Head-On Crash on Highway 20 Causes a Fatality and Multiple Injuries. A traffic fatality and multiple casualties were reported near Nevada City on June 4 after a collision with a livestock trailer loaded with sheep. A news release by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that the accident happened along Highway 20 close to Chalk Bluff Road. The driver of an Acura TL was going east through a winding area of the highway at too fast a speed and crossed over into the opposing lane, where it struck a Ford F-350 pickup head-on.
NEVADA CITY, CA
FOX40

Deputies respond to house 3 times before discovering body inside

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that an Internal Affairs investigation is underway, following a homicide that occurred on May 12 at a halfway home on Rowena Way. Deputies initially responded to the house for a welfare check, where they said they contacted an individual on the front porch. They left […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
Sierra Sun

One dead in Highway 20 crash over weekend, CHP says

A two-vehicle collision involving a livestock trailer with sheep left a Sacramento woman dead over the weekend, the California Highway Patrol said. The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. Saturday on Highway 20, east of Chalk Bluff Road. A man, whose identify remains unknown to authorities, was driving a 2002 Acura TL east on the highway “at a high rate of speed.” A 37-year-old Sacramento woman was his passenger, reports state.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Jim Cooper leads in the race for Sacramento County sheriff

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Jim Cooper is leading against Jim Barnes in the race for Sacramento County sheriff, according to election results Tuesday night. Sacramento County residents are voting for a new sheriff for the first time in 10 years with Scott Jones leaving office to run for Congress.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

‘Enforce the crimes’: Latest Sacramento shooting unnerves residents

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sunday morning shooting, and a general feeling of what feels like one crime after another, has some in Sacramento concerned over their personal safety. The shooting at 29th and E streets where a person was shot in the groin became a tipping point for community...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Oroville Light Plane Crash Claims Two Lives

Plane Crash at Oroville Airport Causes Two Fatalities. An airplane crash in Oroville with two fatalities was reported near the airport in Northern California on June 2. The crash involved a Beech 19A plane sometime before 1:00 p.m. and was responded to by Cal Fire’s Butte Unit at the Oroville Municipal Airport, where it was discovered that the aircraft had dived into the ground nose-first. Both the pilot and a passenger died in the crash.
OROVILLE, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX40

CHP: 1 dead, multiple injuries in Grass Valley crash

GRASS VALLEY, Calif. (KTXL) — One person died and four people were injured after their vehicles were in a head on collision near Grass Valley on Saturday. California Highway Patrol Grass Valley officers were notified of the collision along with Cal Fire and Nevada County Consolidated Fire. After arriving on the scene, officers and other […]
GRASS VALLEY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Police Arrest ‘Armed, Barricaded, Suicidal’ Suspect After Hours-Long Standoff

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A suspect described by police as armed and suicidal has been arrested after barricading himself inside a home in south Sacramento for several hours on Tuesday. The Sacramento Police Department said just before 7 p.m. that the suspect was safely taken into custody. He has not yet been identified. 🚨Media Alert: The suspect has been safely taken into custody. Thank you to @ElkGrovePD for their assistance in helping end a dangerous situation peacefully. — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) June 8, 2022 According to Sacramento police, officers responded to the scene at the 5300 block of Jacinto Avenue early Tuesday morning in response to “an armed, barricaded, and suicidal,” suspect who reportedly has fired a gun inside his home. Crisis negotiators and SWAT officers also responded to the scene.
SACRAMENTO, CA
crimevoice.com

Butte County man reportedly caught with hundreds of fentanyl pills

Above: Items confiscated during the searches | Butte County Sheriff’s Office. A Butte County man has reportedly been arrested in connection to alleged possession of fentanyl pills for sale. On May 25th, Butte County Interagency Task Force personnel executed two search warrants as part of an investigation into alleged...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
Fox40

Roseville police encourages safe surrender for reptiles

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Roseville Police Animal Control Officer Gabe Sorenson picked up a dumerils monitor lizard last week, outside an apartment complex, located near a creek. “He’s a dumerils monitor. He’s in the monitor family which is like a big family of big lizard,” Sorenson explained....
InspireMore

“Small Army” Of Rescuers Save Father And Son When Car Plunges Down 500-Ft Cliff.

A father and son from Rancho Cordova, California are grateful to be alive after living through a car wreck you’d normally only see in Hollywood movies. Fifty-one-year-old Scott Anderson was driving on a twisty, steep mountain highway in Mariposa County when he lost control of the car. He and his 11-year-old son were terrified as the car rolled several times before careening over a cliff and falling 500 feet.
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
CBS Sacramento

1 Dead, 1 Hurt After Shooting In North Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A homicide investigation is underway following a shooting Sunday night on Sacramento’s north side. The Sacramento Police Department says that officers responded to the shooting around 9 p.m. on the 500 block of Arcade Boulevard in the city’s Richardson Village neighborhood. While officers were at the scene, they learned that two men had arrived at a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds. One of the men died from his injuries. The condition of the other man is not known. On Monday morning, homicide investigators were at the scene of the shooting, which is near Martin Luther King, Jr. Technology Academy. No children were at the school in the morning as they are on summer break. Police say that no information on a suspect is available at this time, adding that investigators are still working to determine what led to the violence. The name of the man killed will be released after his family is notified.
SACRAMENTO, CA

