One is in critical condition and another injured following a collision in Osage County. According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Trace Wells, 19, of Barnsdall, was driving a 2015 Polaris Ranger UTV northbound on West Osage Avenue near Wynona just after midnight on Saturday morning. The windshield is reported to have folded down causing Wells' vision to be impaired. The UTV then departed the roadway, struck a ditch and rolled over several times before coming to rest in a field.

WYNONA, OK ・ 17 HOURS AGO