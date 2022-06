Are you going to be in 6th, 7th, or 8th grade next school year? Come join us from 3pm-4pm to meet this summer's book clubbers. If you signed up to receive a copy of When Life Gives You Mangoes by Kereen Getten, you'll get to pick up your copy for next week's meeting. We'll also preview the rest of the books we'll be discussing this summer. Looking forward to meeting you there!

