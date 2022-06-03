ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ECISD student shines as finalist in Scripps National Spelling Bee

By Rob Tooke
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A local student is in the spotlight across the country.

Shijay Sivakumar is a student from Odessa. The 14-year-old ECISD student competed on the main stage in the final round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee on Thursday night. The competition, hosted by LeVar Burton and live on TV, was the first completely in-person competition since 2019, before the pandemic.

Local students have competed on the national level before. No student has ever reached the final round before – until Shijay.

Shijay, who recently finished the 8th grade at Bowie Middle School, was eliminated after his first attempt at the microphone. He spelled ‘Connaraceous’ incorrectly, but was immediately praised on stage for his performance. Shijay placed 9th in a tie.

After all, Shijay won his school contest, the regional contest, and aced through the quarterfinal and semifinal rounds at the Gaylord Hotel in Maryland’s National Harbor.

The national competition started with 234 contestants. Shijay was assigned to the very last number: 234.

“This is his Super Bowl. I mean, this is his dream come true. He has worked and worked,” said Jaime Miller, Executive Director of ECISD Curriculum & Instruction.

Jamie organizes the regional spelling bee and knows Shijay’s family well.

“I’m very proud. I’m very proud of Shijay and just knowing him. He is an outstanding student,” Jamie said.

On Thursday night, Shijay and 12 other spellers battled it out for the title of best speller in the country. A cool $50,000 was also up for grabs. 14-year-old Harini Logan of San Antonio would ultimately go on to win the tournament after a first-ever lightning ‘spell-off’ round. The two finalists remaining were given 90 seconds to spell as many words correctly, as possible.

“The kids will get up there. Once they’re given their word, you can actually see them typing or you see them writing on their arm,” Jaime explains.

Like most of the finalists Thursday night, Shijay works with a private coach. He spends hours after school training and learning the vocabulary and associated linguistics. Jaime said he spends up to 8 hours a day training.

Shijay is no stranger to the national round. He made it in 2019 and placed 51st. He made it again in 2021 where he tied for 43rd.

Last year, the tournament happened virtually. Jaime said she sat with with Shijay in the same room during the full duration of the tournament.

“That was when he was like, ‘This is what I want to do. I want to work hard…’ and he wanted to be in that top 12,” Jamie said.

This is Shijay’s last year of eligibility. He will enter Odessa High School the upcoming school year as a 9th grader.

Meantime, Jamie said she hopes to see other students get excited for the spelling bee. She encourages them to compete in their respective school competitions.

Shijay’s answers in Scripps National Spelling Bee (Rounds 1-8)

