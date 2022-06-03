New York State Police Identify Dead and Injured in 3-Vehicle Crash in Cortlandville
By Kathy Whyte
WNBF News Radio 1290
5 days ago
New York State Police are releasing the names of those involved in a three-vehicle crash in passenger Wednesday, June 1 that claimed the life of a 34-year-old Homer man. State Police say Curtis Davies-Carr was driving a pickup truck...
A man struck a New York State Trooper vehicle on Interstate 81 Sunday morning, according to a New York State Police release. According to the release, NYS Trooper Matthew Young was out of his vehicle “removing debris that was obstructing traffic in the center lane.”. Shortly thereafter, Jonathan D....
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Police in Tompkins County are looking for more information into a stabbing that left one person in the hospital Monday morning. Ithaca Police responded to the 300 block of West State Street for a report of a stabbing around 8:50 a.m. on June 6, 2022. Officers found a person with multiple […]
An alleged airplane crash is currently being investigated in Upstate New York near Cazenovia. From an email from Samantha Field, Public Information Officer for Madison County:. Shortly after 8:20 PM on June 7, 2022, Madison County 911 received a call of a possible aircraft crash in Cazenovia, NY. Crews quickly arrived on scene to investigate the report. After a thorough investigation of the area, no aircraft was discovered. On scene were Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Cazenovia Fire Department, Madison County Office of Emergency Management, New York State Police, Manlius Fire Department, CAVAC, and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office Drone Team.
A Delaware County man is accused of barricading himself in a home then slashing a Sheriff’s Department officer with a razor blade following a standoff. Sheriff’s officials say 45-year-old Henry Stellato III of Hamden is charged with felony Menacing a Police Officer, felony Assault, two misdemeanor counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon and misdemeanor Obstructing Governmental Administration in connection with the June 2nd incident in Hamden.
Police say the death of a Seneca County man, whose body was discovered Sunday night in the gravel parking lot behind Geneva General Hospital, is suspicious. The white male, in his forties, was found at around 7 o’clock. His name is being withheld due to the ongoing investigation. State...
An Endicott man has been charged in connection with an armed robbery at a village business in which the suspect fled the scene on a bicycle. Authorities on Tuesday afternoon announced the 18-year-old man was arrested for the heist at Nanticoke Market at 112 South Nanticoke Avenue in Endicott's Union District.
New York State Police, along with other agencies located the body of a missing swimmer in the Hudson River. On June 6, 2022, at approximately 6 a.m. the New York State Police were notified about a missing 19-year-old near Haverstraw Beach State Park. The teenager was identified as Kevin Pinto from Spring Valley, NY. New York State Police Underwater Recovery Team (URT) along with local fire departments searched the water. Rockland County Sheriff’s Office bloodhound, along with New York Park Police, state troopers and members if the Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) assisted with the ground search.
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Ithaca Police are seeking witnesses to an injury that occurred on the west end Monday afternoon. Officers responded to the 100 block of Cherry Street just before 3 p.m., where a person had fallen from an upper floor of the apartment building. The person is in stable condition at a trauma center. Police say the the incident is not criminal in nature. No further information is being released at this time.
Endicott police say two village residents were stabbed during an altercation at an apartment house. Investigators say the incident was reported shortly before 2 p.m. Tuesday. The dispute apparently occurred in the driveway of a building at 107 Cleveland Avenue. Detectives say a 22-year-old man sustained stab wounds to his...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y (WETM) — State Troopers were able to retrieve a horse that had escaped from its owner and bring it back to its home in the Lansing/Dryden area. The escapade was posted on the New York State Police Facebook page on Saturday, June 4. The video, posted by Police, shows Trooper Corey Knighton […]
Police provided an update on a three car crash that happened on Fall Street in the town of Seneca Falls on Friday. Around 10:07 a.m. Seneca County 911 received a call reporting a three vehicle crash with injuries. It was determined a vehicle being operated by Johnny Panchi-Ortega, 28, of...
At around 2:45pm today, calls came in from multiple drivers on I81 Southbound of a single motorcycle crash on I81 Southbound, just past the exit 11 on-ramp with the operator of the motorcycle in the roadway. City of Cortland Fire Department responded to the call and requested a helicopter upon...
ROME, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office has reported that an Oneida Castle man has been given multiple charges after injuring a woman during a domestic dispute in Rome on June 6th. Around 12:30 am on Monday, deputies arrived at the Rome Motel located at 8257...
Ithaca Police say a 22-year-old man who was reported missing last week was located over the weekend. Brian Mederos was found and taken to the hospital for treatment. Mederos was last seen on May 31st and was reported missing two days later. Get the top stories on your radio 24/7...
A Cortland woman is accused of having a large amount of heroin, methamphetamine and cash in her possession when the Cortland County Drug Task Force and Cortland City Police attempted to stop her on Pendleton Street Monday, June 6. Sheriff’s officials say 39-year-old Shauna Hamilton of Cortland reportedly fled police...
BINGHAMTON, NY – Binghamton Police have identified the remains of a woman’s body discovered in a creek behind a home at the City of Binghamton and Town of Binghamton Line last week. At about 7:50 AM last Thursday, the Binghamton Police responded to the area of 36 Bayless Ave, for a report of a deceased […]
Comments / 0