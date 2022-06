Rex Maurer, the #2 ranked recruit in the boys' high school class of 2023, has yet to announce where he'll swim collegiately. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Although the majority of high-end recruits in the high school class of 2023 have announced their collegiate commitments over the past number of months, there are still a few instant-impact swimmers available in the class.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 1 DAY AGO