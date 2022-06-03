ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston Celtics ride late surge to 120-108 victory over the Golden State Warriors

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
 3 days ago

The Boston Celtics stormed home in the fourth quarter to steal the first game of the NBA Finals series against the Golden State Warriors .

The visitors outscored the Warriors by 24 points down the stretch en route to a 120-108 win to take the early advantage in the best-of-seven series.

The result stands in contrast to an electric first quarter for Golden State, buoyed by a blazing opening 12 minutes from Steph Curry .

The sharpshooter knocked down six threes in the first to guide the Warriors to a 32-28 lead.

However, Boston’s defence adjusted in the break and Curry cooled off from his hot start, allowing the Celtics to dictate the pace of play and grind to a 56-54 half-time lead.

Just as they had done all season, the Warriors exploded in the third on the back of Curry’s seventh three, at one stage building a 14-point lead before closing the quarter with a 12-point buffer.

But they were unable to carry that momentum into the fourth, with Jaylen Brown sparking a game-changing 17-0 run with 10 points in the first five minutes.

Brown finished with 24 points for the Celtics, while Curry led all scorers with 34.

The Boston Celtics put together a jaw-dropping run in the fourth quarter to steal Game 1 of the NBA Finals away from the Golden State Warriors. Boston opened up the final period with an avalanche of 3-pointers, knocking down nine attempts from the beyond the arc. Al Horford led the charge my making all four of the shots he took during the final 12 minutes.
CBS San Francisco

Golden State Warriors rebound to rout Celtics 107-88 in NBA Finals Game 2

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/AP) -- Stephen Curry scored 29 points, Jordan Poole added 17 and the Golden State defense forced 19 turnovers Sunday night on the way to a 107-88 rout of the Boston Celtics in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.The win knotted up the best-of-seven series at a game apiece with the action now moving to Boston for Game 3 on Wednesday night."I thought everybody was more engaged," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said after his team improved to 5-0 after a loss in these playoffs. "It's pretty obvious. Just our level of force and physicality was ramped up...
