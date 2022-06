The Teddy Bear Band was created to provide children’s entertainment and music that encourage each child to gain and maintain a positive sense of self and an appreciation of their own abilities. The band’s name comes from a belief that teddy bears are powerful symbols of healthy early childhood experience. Bringing a teddy bear to a show is not required, however, bears or stuffed friends that attend become “objects of interaction” to further inspire participation and raise the fun level!

EDINA, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO