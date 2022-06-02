ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravens S Marcus Williams praises leadership of S Chuck Clark

By Kevin Oestreicher
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Baltimore Ravens signed safety Marcus Williams to a five-year, $70 million contract during the first wave of 2022 free agency. He was regarded as one of the best players on the free agent market, and Baltimore was able to secure an extremely talented player in the back-half of their secondary for years to come.

Williams was present for the Ravens’ second session of 2022 voluntary OTAs, and when speaking to the media answered a plethora of different questions. He was asked about the leadership of fellow safety Chuck Clark, and the former New Orleans Saints star discussed how he’s latched on to the veteran.

“Chuck [Clark] is definitely a leader. He comes out here every day ready to work. Every time I’m out there, he’s helping me in any way he can. I ask him a lot of questions and he just helps me, day-by-day. I think he’s definitely a leader and someone that I continue to latch on to.”

There have been some rumors surrounding Clark’s situation in Baltimore, with potentially unhappiness on the safety’s end causing trade rumors to surface. However despite whatever might be going on, Clark has shown up to voluntary workouts and has continued to be a leader, something that a new player on the team like Williams has immediately picked up on.

