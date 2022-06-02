ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravens OC Greg Roman discusses what he's seen out of team's young WRs

By Kevin Oestreicher
 4 days ago
The Baltimore Ravens saw their wide receiver room change shapes during the 2022 offseason, as they traded away their top wide receiver in Marquise Brown to the Arizona Cardinals while not adding any proven options to replace him. The team still has talented players at the position such as Rashod Bateman and others, but young players will have to step up all across the board as pass catching options.

During Baltimore’s second session of voluntary organized team activities, Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman spoke to the media. He was asked about what he’s seen out of the team’s young group of wide receivers, and he talked about how he believes they’ve taken another step.

“These guys are diligent. We’re throwing a lot at them. Some of these young guys who just got here, they’re starting to flash a little bit. As far as Rashod [Bateman], ‘Duv’ [Devin Duvernay], Proche [James Proche II] and Tylan [Wallace], I think that they’re taking another step and I really like what I see from them, too. We’re not game-planning right now, we’re working on really installing things. We may never run some of these plays, but the concepts and the principles … We’re seeing really good progress from all those guys in terms of route-running and whatnot. The things you can get done this time of year.”

Baltimore will be relying on Bateman as well as other young players such as Devin Duvernay, James Proche II and Tylan Wallace. Each player showed flashes in 2021, and with Brown now out of the picture and no veteran brought in at the moment it appears as if each will have a chance to shine in a big way during the 2022 season.

3d ago

I still do not get why Ravens kept him instead of Wink Martiandale ! Lamar Jackson will be ineffective this season be just like Zak Prescott surrounded by talent but still unable to win

