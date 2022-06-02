ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravens C Tyler Linderbaum signs rookie contract

 4 days ago
The Baltimore Ravens were able to put together an impressive 11-player draft class in 2022, adding talent in all three phases. One of the spots that Baltimore addressed in a big way was the offensive line, where the team drafted both center Tyler Linderbaum and offensive tackle Daniel Faalele.

On Thursday, it was announced that Linderbaum officially signed his rookie contract, becoming the third member of the Ravens’ draft class to put pen to paper. The former University of Iowa star was selected at No. 25 overall, a pick that was acquired following the trade of wide receiver Marquise Brown to the Arizona Cardinals.

Linderbaum joins running back Tyler Badie and defensive lineman Travis Jones as the only other members of Baltimore’s 2022 draft class to sign their rookie deals. The team still has eight more draft picks to sign, including their other first-rounder in safety Kyle Hamilton.

Grading the Ravens' signing of CB Kyle Fuller

The Baltimore Ravens have added plenty of talent to their secondary over the course of the 2022 offseason. They first signed safety Marcus Williams to a five-year, $70 million contract, then drafted safety Kyle Hamilton as well as cornerbacks Jalyn Armour-Davis and Damarion Williams in the 2022 draft. However, after losing cornerback depth throughout free agency such as Anthony Averett, Tavon Young and Chris Westry, there were question marks as to whether the team had enough experience at the position behind Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters.
BALTIMORE, MD
