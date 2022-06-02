Ravens C Tyler Linderbaum signs rookie contract

The Baltimore Ravens were able to put together an impressive 11-player draft class in 2022, adding talent in all three phases. One of the spots that Baltimore addressed in a big way was the offensive line, where the team drafted both center Tyler Linderbaum and offensive tackle Daniel Faalele.

On Thursday, it was announced that Linderbaum officially signed his rookie contract, becoming the third member of the Ravens’ draft class to put pen to paper. The former University of Iowa star was selected at No. 25 overall, a pick that was acquired following the trade of wide receiver Marquise Brown to the Arizona Cardinals.

Linderbaum joins running back Tyler Badie and defensive lineman Travis Jones as the only other members of Baltimore’s 2022 draft class to sign their rookie deals. The team still has eight more draft picks to sign, including their other first-rounder in safety Kyle Hamilton.