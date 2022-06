MANSFIELD, PA — A fun, family event is taking place Friday evening, June 10, on the lawn in Smythe Park at 8:30 pm when Partners In Progress and Faust Entertainment sponsor a showing of The Sand Lot. The event is free to the public with donations accepted to help pay for the Mansfield Fourth of July Fireworks. Irene Morgan, Executive Director of Partners in Progress said “Partner’s is pleased to sponsor this movie. It is one of my family’s favorites! Helping to bring the community together relates to our mission at Partners”.

MANSFIELD, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO