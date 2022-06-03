ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Albany passes package of bills to tighten gun control

By Zach Williams, Allie Griffin
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qvEFr_0fz4pepZ00

Albany lawmakers passed an aggressive package of bills Thursday night that will tighten gun control across New York in the wake of two devastating mass shootings in recent weeks.

The package includes 10 bills that impose age restrictions on the sale of semi-automatic rifles, ban most civilians from buying bulletproof vests, close a high-capacity magazine loophole and strengthen existing “red flag” laws among other measures.

Gov. Kathy Hochul is expected to sign all 10 bills into law in the coming days.

“We cannot be satisfied by New York’s already tough gun laws,” Hochul said in a statement Thursday. “Shooting after shooting makes it clear that they must be even stronger to keep New Yorkers safe.”

One of the bills included in the package requires New Yorkers to be 21 years old to purchase a semi-automatic rifle . The measure was pushed by Hochul after an 18-year-old white supremacist used a legally-purchased assault weapon to kill 10 Black people in the governor’s hometown of Buffalo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JMBPf_0fz4pepZ00
A group prays at the memorial site for the Tops supermarket shooting victims in front of the store on May 21, 2022, in Buffalo, New York.
AP

New Yorkers would also need a license to buy or come into possession of semi-automatic rifles under the proposal, similar to current state requirements to have a handgun.

Lawmakers drew up the age requirement bill as well as a number of the package’s other bills in direct response to the Buffalo shooting.

Another such bill prohibits the sale of bulletproof vests — like the one used by the Buffalo gunman — to people outside of certain professions like law enforcement.

One proposal requires police and district attorneys to seek an Extreme Risk Protection Order under the state red flag law when faced with potential threats. It also allows health care providers to file such orders.

Under the proposal, authorities could obtain an order allowing them to seize any weapons possessed by a possible threat. The alleged Buffalo shooter reportedly made threatening remarks at his former high school before his rampage — but was allowed to keep his weapons.

Additional bills passed in the package criminalize making threats of mass harm and close an existing loophole that prosecutors say prevents them from charging people who possess illegal gun magazines.

The bill package also includes proposals aimed at other gun crimes by expanding the definition of “firearm” and laying the groundwork to require microstamping tech in new handguns to help match specific weapons with discharged cartridges.

“Gun violence is one of the biggest issues of our time,” said Sen. Brad Hoylman, who sponsored the microstamping bill. “We must do everything in our power to continue to curb senseless killings in our state, and passing our microstamping and large capacity magazines legislation is a great place to start.”

Other proposals aim to better monitor online extremism on social media and increase reporting of illegal gun seizures.

State legislators, governed by a Democratic majority, passed the package of gun control bills just hours before the end of the 2022 legislative session.

“We just passed a 10 bill package taking action on gun violence,” Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said. “Today we are sending a message that this path of gun violence is unacceptable and we need real change.”

New York is the first state to pass gun control legislation since the country was devastated by two mass shootings 10 days apart in which a total of 31 people, including 19 school children, were killed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2af98C_0fz4pepZ00
Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said the 10 bill package sends a message that gun violence is unacceptable and change is needed.
AP

“After the senseless mass shootings that have taken place in Buffalo and Uvalde, we are thankful that leaders are taking the initiative to protect our communities,” said Peter Ambler, Executive Director of the anti-gun violence organization Giffords. “This legislation will help ensure that New Yorkers will no longer have to fear grocery stores and that children will no longer fear classrooms.”

The passage marks a stark contrast to the seemingly stagnant, national gun control debate among DC lawmakers.

“Even as we take action to protect New Yorkers, we recognize that this is a nationwide problem,” Hochul said. “I once again urge Congress to seize this moment and pass meaningful gun violence prevention measures. We have no time to waste.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albany, NY
Government
City
Albany, NY
City
Buffalo, NY
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Hoylman
Person
Kathy Hochul
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
36K+
Followers
29K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy