ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beacon Falls, CT

Hawks on the hunt for more hardware on softball diamond

By mycitizensnews
mycitizensnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEACON FALLS — There were no surprises for the top-seeded and undefeated Woodland softball team in its Class M tournament opener June 1. The Hawks routed No. 16 Plainville, 15-1, in five innings in the second round after enjoying a first-round bye. Riley Kane allowed four hits and a walk with...

www.mycitizensnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTNH

Former college basketball player turns into motivational speaker following dark period

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – His message is captivating, and audiences hang onto his every word. Will Kirkaldy is a former college basketball player turned motivational speaker. Words of wisdom were born out of a dark period in his youth. “It was a traumatic part of my life. I was being bullied constantly,” Kirkaldy said. Kirkaldy […]
mycitizensnews.com

Cynthia D. Cipriano

PROSPECT — Cynthia D. (Pelkey) Cipriano, 87, of Prospect, entered into heavenly rest on Saturday, May 28, 2022 while surrounded by the love of her family. She was the beloved wife of Richard J. Cipriano Sr. for 65 years. Cynde was born Feb. 17, 1935 in East Millinocket, Maine, one of five children of the late Clinton and Gertrude (Legassay) Pelkey. As a child, Cynde and her family moved to Prospect.
PROSPECT, CT
mycitizensnews.com

Antone Robert Opekun

ORANGE — Antone Robert Opekun, age 91, of Orange, beloved husband of the late Ann Lauder Opekun, died peacefully on May 29, 2022 at the West Haven VA Medical Center. Born in New Haven on March 27, 1931, he was the son of the late Antone and Mary Kubisch Opekun.
ORANGE, CT
mycitizensnews.com

April Marie Hart-Roosa

PLYMOUTH — April Marie Hart-Roosa, 47, of Plymouth and formerly of Watertown, passed away unexpectedly on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 8, 2022 at Hartford Hospital. She was born in Waterbury on Aug. 12, 1974, daughter of the late Joyce (LaBranche) and Richard Affhauser. April was very outgoing and friendly with a bubbly, vivacious personality.
PLYMOUTH, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Plainville, CT
City
Manchester, CT
Local
Connecticut Sports
City
Naugatuck, CT
City
Beacon Falls, CT
City
Wolcott, CT
City
Watertown, CT
mycitizensnews.com

Marianne S. Lussier

PROSPECT — Marianne S. Lussier, of Prospect, beloved wife of Paul Lussier, passed away peacefully while surrounded by the love of her family on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. Marianne was born Dec. 18, 1936 in Torrington, a daughter of the late Felix and Assunta (Marchione) Marracino. Marianne made friends instantly, her kind and outgoing ways led to lasting friendships. She met and married the love of her life, Paul, and enjoyed more than 55 years together.
PROSPECT, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
WTNH

Route 66 in Portland closed after accident

PORTLAND, Conn (WTNH) – Route 66 in Portland is closed in both directions due to a car accident. The Portland Fire Department posted on Facebook at around 9 p.m. that the accident caused the closure near the St. Clements Castle, and that motorists should avoid the area if possible. Stay with News 8 for updates […]
PORTLAND, CT
GreenwichTime

Property transfers in Trumbull

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The following property transfers were recorded in the Trumbull town clerk’s office from May 28 through June 3. William R. Giff to Philip Reardon Jr. $400,500. 35 Wood Ave. John A. Verrelli to Maria Giarrizzo. $589,000. 2380 Huntington...
TRUMBULL, CT
mycitizensnews.com

Joao F. Pinto

NAUGATUCK — Joao F. “John” Pinto, 75, husband of Beatrice (Barros) Pinto, died peacefully at VITAS Healthcare at Saint Mary’s Hospital surrounded by his loving family. John was born Jan. 1, 1947 in Gralhos, Portugal, son of the late Antonio and Gloria (Fernandes) Pinto. John lived in Naugatuck for most of his life and graduated from Naugatuck High School. Before he retired, John worked as a construction superintendent.
NAUGATUCK, CT
WTNH

Two Chip’s restaurant locations closing immediately

Southington, Conn. (WTNH) – Two Chip’s restaurant franchise locations are closing their doors effective immediately as of Friday. The Southington and Wethersfield locations will remain closed until further notice. Dina Bajko, the owner of the Chip’s restaurant’s Orange and Fairfield locations released the following statement: “Closing our Southington and Wethersfield locations was a very difficult […]
SOUTHINGTON, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hawks#Diamonds#Citizen S News Beacon#Woodland#Naugatuck Valley League
NewsTimes

The Best Private High Schools Near Danbury

There’s a lot to consider when trying to find the best private high schools near Danbury for your child. High school serves as a springboard into college and essentially, the beginning of your child’s adult life — no pressure! The good news is that there are a number of private high schools near Danbury, some of which are the best high schools in Connecticut.
DANBURY, CT
mycitizensnews.com

William Harold “Bill” Tripp

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — William Harold “Bill” Tripp, 80, passed away after a brief illness on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. He was the loving husband of Hedi Molitor-Tripp. Bill was born July 17, 1941, in Waterbury, the second son of Ann (Yesunas) and Ralph Allen Tripp. He grew up in Naugatuck and graduated from Naugatuck High School in 1959. Upon graduation, Bill enlisted in the United States Air Force, and served for 23 years. Among the commendations he received were the Air Force Outstanding Unit Award, the National Defense Service Medal, and the Air Force Commendation Medal. After retiring, he worked as a Service Manager at Henrick Chevrolet in Naugatuck and as a Pro Shop Manager at Watertown Golf Club. He moved to Las Vegas in 2016, where he passed away.
LAS VEGAS, NV
mycitizensnews.com

Donald Morris

SOUTHBURY — Donald Morris, age 92, passed away on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at Riverglen Health Care. Born in Pennsylvania on July 24, 1929, he was the son of the late Walter and Margaret (Zaher) Morris. Don retired from Alves Precision Engineered Products as a tool and die maker.
SOUTHBURY, CT
NewsTimes

Police: Danbury man faces charges in home invasion of 82-year-old Bethel resident

BETHEL — A Danbury man is facing a slew of charges stemming from a recent home invasion in Bethel. Johnny Conyers, 60, was arrested Saturday following an investigation into a May 25 incident on Windaway Road, where police say Conyers entered the home of an 82-year-old man, “held a knife to his neck and demanded gold and money.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
mycitizensnews.com

Raymond W. Lee

CLAREMONT, N.H. — Raymond W. Lee, 97, died May 22, 2022 at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H. Ray was the widow of Shirley (McAvoy) Lee, Shirley Lee and Gladys F. (Quaid) Lee. Ray was born May 23, 1924 in Beacon Falls, son of the late Daniel Charles...
LEBANON, NH
CBS New York

104-year-old Conn. woman's dream to hold penguin comes true

FARMINGTON, Conn. -- A centenarian in Connecticut proved you are never too old to check things off your bucket list.Bertha Komor, age 104, always wanted to hold a penguin, and this week, she did just that.Her caregivers teamed up with Twilight Wish Connecticut to make her dreams come true right at her home."I didn't expect this. It's wonderful," Komor said. "Just petting the penguin and seeing him close up."Komor was asked about her secret to a long, happy life and marriage. She said she hasn't figured that out yet.
FARMINGTON, CT
WTNH

Route 15 South closed due to overturned vehicle

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Route 15 South is closed between Exits 33 and 34 because of an overturned vehicle, according to the Connecticut Department of Transportation. The accident was reported at 10:30 p.m. on Sunday. Stay with News 8 for updates as they become available. UPDATE: Route 15 reopened at 11 p.m. after the accident […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy