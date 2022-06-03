New book spotlights Naugy baseball’s memorable win streak

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — William Harold “Bill” Tripp, 80, passed away after a brief illness on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. He was the loving husband of Hedi Molitor-Tripp. Bill was born July 17, 1941, in Waterbury, the second son of Ann (Yesunas) and Ralph Allen Tripp. He grew up in Naugatuck and graduated from Naugatuck High School in 1959. Upon graduation, Bill enlisted in the United States Air Force, and served for 23 years. Among the commendations he received were the Air Force Outstanding Unit Award, the National Defense Service Medal, and the Air Force Commendation Medal. After retiring, he worked as a Service Manager at Henrick Chevrolet in Naugatuck and as a Pro Shop Manager at Watertown Golf Club. He moved to Las Vegas in 2016, where he passed away.

