ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naugatuck, CT

New book spotlights Naugy baseball’s memorable win streak

By mycitizensnews
mycitizensnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe chatter and bantering for bragging rights filled the air at Jesse Camille’s Restaurant on May 1, as members of Naugatuck baseball’s fabled 64-game winning streak gathered together, along with keynote speaker Paul Hensler, the author of “Pride of the Greyhounds”, who sponsored the get...

www.mycitizensnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTNH

Former college basketball player turns into motivational speaker following dark period

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – His message is captivating, and audiences hang onto his every word. Will Kirkaldy is a former college basketball player turned motivational speaker. Words of wisdom were born out of a dark period in his youth. “It was a traumatic part of my life. I was being bullied constantly,” Kirkaldy said. Kirkaldy […]
mycitizensnews.com

Marianne S. Lussier

PROSPECT — Marianne S. Lussier, of Prospect, beloved wife of Paul Lussier, passed away peacefully while surrounded by the love of her family on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. Marianne was born Dec. 18, 1936 in Torrington, a daughter of the late Felix and Assunta (Marchione) Marracino. Marianne made friends instantly, her kind and outgoing ways led to lasting friendships. She met and married the love of her life, Paul, and enjoyed more than 55 years together.
PROSPECT, CT
mycitizensnews.com

Vincent Orlando

PROSPECT — Vincent Orlando, 86, of Prospect, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Friday, May 20, 2022. He joins his late wife Marie in heaven. Vinnie was born Sep. 11, 1935 in Waterbury, a son of the late Jim and Josephine (Cipriano) Orlando. Vinnie was self-employed for many...
PROSPECT, CT
mycitizensnews.com

Cynthia D. Cipriano

PROSPECT — Cynthia D. (Pelkey) Cipriano, 87, of Prospect, entered into heavenly rest on Saturday, May 28, 2022 while surrounded by the love of her family. She was the beloved wife of Richard J. Cipriano Sr. for 65 years. Cynde was born Feb. 17, 1935 in East Millinocket, Maine, one of five children of the late Clinton and Gertrude (Legassay) Pelkey. As a child, Cynde and her family moved to Prospect.
PROSPECT, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Baseball#Trinity College#Spotlights#Sports#Naugy Baseball#Citizen S News#The Hall Of Fame#Waterbury State Tech
mycitizensnews.com

April Marie Hart-Roosa

PLYMOUTH — April Marie Hart-Roosa, 47, of Plymouth and formerly of Watertown, passed away unexpectedly on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 8, 2022 at Hartford Hospital. She was born in Waterbury on Aug. 12, 1974, daughter of the late Joyce (LaBranche) and Richard Affhauser. April was very outgoing and friendly with a bubbly, vivacious personality.
PLYMOUTH, CT
Maryland Daily Record

Matt Harvey Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

Birth Place: New London, Connecticut, United States. Matt Harvey is a very successful and skilled professional baseball player hailing from New London in Connecticut. Harvey has played on behalf of numerous popular teams like the Los Angeles Angels, New York Mets, Cincinnati Reds, etc., in several tournaments, including the Major Baseball League and the Major League Baseball All-Star Game. In his debut match, Harvey successfully set the record of 11 strikeouts, which was a significant boost for his career.
NEW LONDON, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Naugatuck, CT
Daily Voice

Danbury Mother, Daughter Claim $10K Lottery Prize

A Fairfield County mother and daughter are celebrating their good fortune after claiming a $10,000 lottery prize. Danbury residents Terry Lionheart and her daughter, Amy Lionheart, claimed the 10X Cash 15th Edition prize on Friday, May 27, Connecticut Lottery announced on Friday, June 3. CT Lottery said Terry and Amy...
DANBURY, CT
mycitizensnews.com

Antone Robert Opekun

ORANGE — Antone Robert Opekun, age 91, of Orange, beloved husband of the late Ann Lauder Opekun, died peacefully on May 29, 2022 at the West Haven VA Medical Center. Born in New Haven on March 27, 1931, he was the son of the late Antone and Mary Kubisch Opekun.
ORANGE, CT
94.3 Lite FM

Strange Mystery Symbols Appear as Graffiti All Over Connecticut

First, I called it “Hobo Code”, then mystery graffiti, whatever you want to call it, it’s all over Connecticut. In September of 2021, I published an article called “Hartford is Riddled with Hobo Code Graffiti, Do You Know What It Means?” I photographed and published these symbols I’d seen all over Hartford.
mycitizensnews.com

Richard A. Hassenfeldt

WATERBURY — Richard A. Hassenfeldt, 78, longtime Naugatuck resident, passed away on May 17, 2022 at Saint Mary’s Hospital. Mr. Hassenfeldt was born Sep. 24, 1943, in Waterbury, son of the late John and Lillian (Kraft) Hassenfeldt Sr. He was a member of the United Methodist Church in Naugatuck and worked for Peter Paul for many years. He was known for his love of God and country and was an avid New York Yankees fan.
NAUGATUCK, CT
mycitizensnews.com

Nicholas J. Lombard Jr.

PROSPECT — Nicholas J. Lombard Jr., “Nick Lombard,” age 95, passed away peacefully and entered the gates of Heaven, surrounded by his family, on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at Masonicare in Wallingford. Nick was born in Waterbury on Feb. 4, 1927, the son of the late Nicola...
PROSPECT, CT
CBS New York

104-year-old Conn. woman's dream to hold penguin comes true

FARMINGTON, Conn. -- A centenarian in Connecticut proved you are never too old to check things off your bucket list.Bertha Komor, age 104, always wanted to hold a penguin, and this week, she did just that.Her caregivers teamed up with Twilight Wish Connecticut to make her dreams come true right at her home."I didn't expect this. It's wonderful," Komor said. "Just petting the penguin and seeing him close up."Komor was asked about her secret to a long, happy life and marriage. She said she hasn't figured that out yet.
FARMINGTON, CT
mycitizensnews.com

William Harold “Bill” Tripp

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — William Harold “Bill” Tripp, 80, passed away after a brief illness on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. He was the loving husband of Hedi Molitor-Tripp. Bill was born July 17, 1941, in Waterbury, the second son of Ann (Yesunas) and Ralph Allen Tripp. He grew up in Naugatuck and graduated from Naugatuck High School in 1959. Upon graduation, Bill enlisted in the United States Air Force, and served for 23 years. Among the commendations he received were the Air Force Outstanding Unit Award, the National Defense Service Medal, and the Air Force Commendation Medal. After retiring, he worked as a Service Manager at Henrick Chevrolet in Naugatuck and as a Pro Shop Manager at Watertown Golf Club. He moved to Las Vegas in 2016, where he passed away.
LAS VEGAS, NV
mycitizensnews.com

Donald Morris

SOUTHBURY — Donald Morris, age 92, passed away on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at Riverglen Health Care. Born in Pennsylvania on July 24, 1929, he was the son of the late Walter and Margaret (Zaher) Morris. Don retired from Alves Precision Engineered Products as a tool and die maker.
SOUTHBURY, CT
i95 ROCK

Chip’s Announces Sudden Closure of 2 of Their Connecticut Restaurants

I just read a social media post from one of my favorite breakfast spots that is really bad news for pancake lovers in the Greater Hartford area. Chip's Family Restaurant, which had 5 locations across Connecticut, has just announced on their social media that they have permanently closed two of their restaurants, effective immediately. The first Chip's that has just shut down was located at 99 Executive Boulevard in Southington. I can hear the groans ESPN employees, yes, this was the Chip's right off of Exit 31 of I-84.

Comments / 0

Community Policy