ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beacon Falls, CT

Woodland baseball wants more complete games

By mycitizensnews
mycitizensnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEACON FALLS — Deep runs in the state tournament are becoming the norm for the Woodland baseball team. The Hawks, seeded seventh in Class M, reached the quarterfinals for the third consecutive tournament by cruising in their first two games. They topped No. 26 Seymour, 9-1, in the first round Tuesday...

www.mycitizensnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTNH

Former college basketball player turns into motivational speaker following dark period

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – His message is captivating, and audiences hang onto his every word. Will Kirkaldy is a former college basketball player turned motivational speaker. Words of wisdom were born out of a dark period in his youth. “It was a traumatic part of my life. I was being bullied constantly,” Kirkaldy said. Kirkaldy […]
mycitizensnews.com

Elisa Toro

NAUGATUCK — Elisa (Garcia) Toro, age 87, passed away at her home on Thursday, May 19, 2022. Visitation will be on Sunday, May 22, 2022, from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Naugatuck Valley. Memorial/Fitzgerald-Zembruski Funeral Home, 240 N. Main St., Naugatuck. To send an online condolence, please visit...
NAUGATUCK, CT
FOX 61

Football game helps raise money for fallen Connecticut trooper

DERBY, Conn. — A football game made up of first responders raised money Saturday for the family of Connecticut Sgt. Brian Mohl who died in September. The sergeant was patrolling in his hometown of Woodbury when his vehicle was swept away by an overflowing river after Hurricane Ida. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cheshire, CT
Local
Connecticut Sports
City
Naugatuck, CT
City
Beacon Falls, CT
City
Seymour, CT
City
Danbury, CT
mycitizensnews.com

Cynthia D. Cipriano

PROSPECT — Cynthia D. (Pelkey) Cipriano, 87, of Prospect, entered into heavenly rest on Saturday, May 28, 2022 while surrounded by the love of her family. She was the beloved wife of Richard J. Cipriano Sr. for 65 years. Cynde was born Feb. 17, 1935 in East Millinocket, Maine, one of five children of the late Clinton and Gertrude (Legassay) Pelkey. As a child, Cynde and her family moved to Prospect.
PROSPECT, CT
mycitizensnews.com

Antone Robert Opekun

ORANGE — Antone Robert Opekun, age 91, of Orange, beloved husband of the late Ann Lauder Opekun, died peacefully on May 29, 2022 at the West Haven VA Medical Center. Born in New Haven on March 27, 1931, he was the son of the late Antone and Mary Kubisch Opekun.
ORANGE, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hawks#Highlanders#Naugatuck Valley League#Holy Cross
mycitizensnews.com

Marianne S. Lussier

PROSPECT — Marianne S. Lussier, of Prospect, beloved wife of Paul Lussier, passed away peacefully while surrounded by the love of her family on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. Marianne was born Dec. 18, 1936 in Torrington, a daughter of the late Felix and Assunta (Marchione) Marracino. Marianne made friends instantly, her kind and outgoing ways led to lasting friendships. She met and married the love of her life, Paul, and enjoyed more than 55 years together.
PROSPECT, CT
WTNH

Route 66 in Portland closed after accident

PORTLAND, Conn (WTNH) – Route 66 in Portland is closed in both directions due to a car accident. The Portland Fire Department posted on Facebook at around 9 p.m. that the accident caused the closure near the St. Clements Castle, and that motorists should avoid the area if possible. Stay with News 8 for updates […]
PORTLAND, CT
mycitizensnews.com

April Marie Hart-Roosa

PLYMOUTH — April Marie Hart-Roosa, 47, of Plymouth and formerly of Watertown, passed away unexpectedly on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 8, 2022 at Hartford Hospital. She was born in Waterbury on Aug. 12, 1974, daughter of the late Joyce (LaBranche) and Richard Affhauser. April was very outgoing and friendly with a bubbly, vivacious personality.
PLYMOUTH, CT
mycitizensnews.com

Vincent Orlando

PROSPECT — Vincent Orlando, 86, of Prospect, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Friday, May 20, 2022. He joins his late wife Marie in heaven. Vinnie was born Sep. 11, 1935 in Waterbury, a son of the late Jim and Josephine (Cipriano) Orlando. Vinnie was self-employed for many...
PROSPECT, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
GreenwichTime

Property transfers in Trumbull

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The following property transfers were recorded in the Trumbull town clerk’s office from May 28 through June 3. William R. Giff to Philip Reardon Jr. $400,500. 35 Wood Ave. John A. Verrelli to Maria Giarrizzo. $589,000. 2380 Huntington...
TRUMBULL, CT
mycitizensnews.com

Nicholas J. Lombard Jr.

PROSPECT — Nicholas J. Lombard Jr., “Nick Lombard,” age 95, passed away peacefully and entered the gates of Heaven, surrounded by his family, on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at Masonicare in Wallingford. Nick was born in Waterbury on Feb. 4, 1927, the son of the late Nicola...
PROSPECT, CT
mycitizensnews.com

Alexander John Makadi

NAUGATUCK — Alexander John Makadi, 54, of Naugatuck, husband of Elizabeth-Ann (Morgan) Makadi, passed away on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at MidState Hospital in Meriden. A private burial will be at Hillside Cemetery in Terryville. Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville, is assisting with the arrangements. scottfuneralhomeinc.com.
NAUGATUCK, CT
WTNH

Two Chip’s restaurant locations closing immediately

Southington, Conn. (WTNH) – Two Chip’s restaurant franchise locations are closing their doors effective immediately as of Friday. The Southington and Wethersfield locations will remain closed until further notice. Dina Bajko, the owner of the Chip’s restaurant’s Orange and Fairfield locations released the following statement: “Closing our Southington and Wethersfield locations was a very difficult […]
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Register Citizen

Hamden teen charged in killing of high school freshman Elijah Gomez

HAMDEN — A town resident is facing a murder charge in connection with the May 9 killing of Hamden High School freshman Elijah Gomez. Authorities arrested 18-year-old Jenigh Ward Monday, according to Acting Hamden Police Chief Timothy Wydra. He was held in lieu of $1 million bail, Wydra said.
NewsTimes

Police: Danbury man faces charges in home invasion of 82-year-old Bethel resident

BETHEL — A Danbury man is facing a slew of charges stemming from a recent home invasion in Bethel. Johnny Conyers, 60, was arrested Saturday following an investigation into a May 25 incident on Windaway Road, where police say Conyers entered the home of an 82-year-old man, “held a knife to his neck and demanded gold and money.”
mycitizensnews.com

William Harold “Bill” Tripp

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — William Harold “Bill” Tripp, 80, passed away after a brief illness on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. He was the loving husband of Hedi Molitor-Tripp. Bill was born July 17, 1941, in Waterbury, the second son of Ann (Yesunas) and Ralph Allen Tripp. He grew up in Naugatuck and graduated from Naugatuck High School in 1959. Upon graduation, Bill enlisted in the United States Air Force, and served for 23 years. Among the commendations he received were the Air Force Outstanding Unit Award, the National Defense Service Medal, and the Air Force Commendation Medal. After retiring, he worked as a Service Manager at Henrick Chevrolet in Naugatuck and as a Pro Shop Manager at Watertown Golf Club. He moved to Las Vegas in 2016, where he passed away.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy