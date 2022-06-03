Steubenville's speedy start jolts New Philadelphia

Thomas W. Jessop, 64, of Mansfield passed away June 4, 2022 surrounded by his family at his home. Tom was born November 6, 1957 in Cleveland to William and Mabel Rice Jessop. He was a 1976 graduate of Mansfield Senior High and was very dedicated to working starting from a young age. He worked at a variety of places such as Battell, Volvo, GM and most recently as a design engineer for Schafer Driveline LLC. Tom was very intelligent and definitely a know it all in a good way! He enjoyed playing guitar, pool, cheering on Ohio teams especially the Browns and Buckeyes and enjoying his ice cold Busch beer. He was a simple man who had a love for animals but his true love was his family and all the moments they spent together.

MANSFIELD, OH ・ 15 HOURS AGO