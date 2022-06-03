Steubenville's speedy start jolts New Philadelphia
4 days ago
Steubenville raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 6-3 win over New Philadelphia in an Ohio high school baseball matchup. Recently on May 25 , Steubenville squared off with Byesville Meadowbrook...
Wheelersburg handed Massillon Tuslaw a tough 5-2 loss in an Ohio high school softball matchup on June 4. In recent action on May 25, Massillon Tuslaw faced off against Canfield South Range and Wheelersburg took on Ironton on May 21 at Ironton High School. For a full recap, click here.
“Whatever good things we build, end up building us.” Jim Rohan As a dedicated builder, Earnie built many homes and churches during his career. In turn, the Master Builder blessed him with the joy of raising a family, for whom he was the ultimate provider. Earnie made sure the roof was secure over their heads, their bellies were fed, and their hearts and minds filled with love and teachings of the Lord.
Thomas W. Jessop, 64, of Mansfield passed away June 4, 2022 surrounded by his family at his home. Tom was born November 6, 1957 in Cleveland to William and Mabel Rice Jessop. He was a 1976 graduate of Mansfield Senior High and was very dedicated to working starting from a young age. He worked at a variety of places such as Battell, Volvo, GM and most recently as a design engineer for Schafer Driveline LLC. Tom was very intelligent and definitely a know it all in a good way! He enjoyed playing guitar, pool, cheering on Ohio teams especially the Browns and Buckeyes and enjoying his ice cold Busch beer. He was a simple man who had a love for animals but his true love was his family and all the moments they spent together.
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Regardless of how fancy or down-to-earth you want to be, a nice steak dinner is a great way to celebrate any occasion. Whether it’s a romantic date night, celebrating a graduation or birthday, or just needing to satisfy a carnivorous craving -- steak is the perfect meal. And since you are likely not willing to leave what is almost always an expensive meal to chance, we checked with our partner Stacker and compiled a list of eight Cleveland steak houses to help you indulge in a decadent sirloin or a juicy rib eye.
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio Senate Democrats have chosen a retired electrician with no experience holding public office to fill a vacant state senate seat in Cleveland. Dale Martin, a 66-year-old resident of Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood, will replace former senator Sandra Williams, who announced her resignation last week. Williams, a longtime Democratic state lawmaker, said last week she was leaving to take a job in the private sector, but hasn’t publicly said what that job is. Williams was set to leave office at the end of the year due to term limits.
2021 RECORD: 9–4 1ST CLEVELAND PUBLIC TEAM TO MAKE STATE FINAL. 1ST-MOST PLAYERS ON OHIO STATE'S ROSTER (21) 1ST-MOST ROSTER APPEARANCES (71) The first Tarblooder to make a Buckeye roster was Troy Smith. 20 more Glenville alumni played for the Buckeyes between 2002 and 2016. Although there has been...
COLUMBUS — Gold came in a variety of concoctions June 4 during Day 2 of the Division II state track and field meet. It came in the form of the normalized and expected. It came in the form of upsets and guts. It came in the form of repeats...
Earlier this week, Michigan rewarded its football players with dog tags to commemorate last season's win over Ohio State. The dog tags the players received have a Michigan football helmet on the frontside that says "Team 142." It also has a decal on it that says "The Game." As for...
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Appalachian Power is undergoing a scheduled power outage for maintenance Sunday night. According to the company’s outage map, more than 4,000 customers in Ohio and Marshall Counties are without power, stretching from Wheeling down to Moundsville. The power is scheduled to return at around 1 a.m. Monday morning. 7News and WTRF.com […]
Cleveland residents have to prepare for changes coming to the Fox 8 News lineup. After his long career there, AJ Colby has left WJW in Cleveland, Ohio. The meteorologist started his career young after being inspired by the weather team on Fox 8. The news of his departure has surprised WJW viewers, and they have several questions. They want to know why he left and where he is going next. There is some speculation he was suspended or that he is retiring. There’s also some disbelief whether this news is true. However, AJ Colby’s colleagues have confirmed the meteorologist’s departure from Fox 8 News.
If you like the thrill of scavenger hunts or escape rooms, then you may not be the type to automatically rush into an IKEA when it’s home decorating time. Antiquing is more than just shopping; it’s an experience. And with all the antique stores in Ohio, you just know there are always some great finds around the corner. With that in mind, here are a few of our favorite general and/or niche antique shops in Ohio.
NOBLE COUNTY, Ohio – Ohio gas prices continue surging to all-time highs as price hikes pinch the pocketbooks of drivers around the country, but it is severely hitting local residents. Auto club AAA said the current average price for regular-grade gas in Ohio is $4.83 a gallon, the highest...
MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s a big ODOT work project in the city of Massillon. It’s the widening and resurfacing of Wales Road between Lincoln Way and Taggart Street NE at the northern city limits,. The two-year $8 million project includes sidewalks and traffic...
The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. MARION COUNTY, Ohio — LGBTQ+ students are demanding an apology from […]
The post After ‘anti-gay’ speech at Ohio high school graduation, LGBT students demand apology appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The leader of Ohio’s Department of Education resigned Friday from his position less than a month after taking it, according to the state board of education president. State Superintendent Stephen Dackin took the position May 10 and previously served as superintendent at Columbus State Community College and Reynoldsburg City Schools. Gov. […]
GALION — The Galion Intermediate School is hosting a summer-long scavenger hunt for all incoming 2022-2023 third, fourth, and fifth-grade students through August 12. Students participating in the scavenger hunt received a form on the last day of school, May 26. Students, along with their families, can visit one of 14 Galion businesses to find a tiger paw and “code word”.
