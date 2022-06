The Rockville Metrorail station bus stops will temporarily relocate for construction and paving work. The bus stops on the east side of the station will be moved to either the west side or on the street at MD 355 starting Tuesday, June 7. Signs will be placed at the Metro station to help riders locate their bus stops. Ride On staff will be onsite at the station to provide riders with assistance.

ROCKVILLE, MD ・ 14 HOURS AGO