On this day in 2019: Tracey Neville announces plan to step down as England boss

Tracey Neville announced on this day three years ago that she would step down as EnglandNetball head coach after that summer’s World Cup in order to start a family.

The then 42-year-old had been in the job since 2015 and led England to a historic Commonwealth gold 2018.

Neville, the sister of former Manchester United and England footballers Gary and Phil Neville , said in a statement from England Netball : “Being the Vitality Roses head coach is something I have relished and I am extremely proud to have had the opportunity to do.

“Over the last few months I have sat down with England Netball to look at how I could fulfil my role whilst taking into consideration my personal circumstances.

“My ambition to have a family is something I want to commit to after the Vitality Netball World Cup.”

Neville, who made over 80 appearances as an England player before a knee injury forced her retire in 2008, said she hoped to return to the role.

“The Vitality Roses’ future is paramount in my thoughts and plans and I will passionately and wholeheartedly continue to support them and England Netball,” she said. “I will hopefully get an opportunity to lead again in the future.”

England Netball chief executive officer Jo Adams said: “I would like to thank Tracey on behalf of the whole netball family for the phenomenal work she has put in to creating a culture where athletes thrive and ultimately deliver magical and historical moments.

“The Roses programme is in a fantastic place to drive more success and we hope that we can work with Tracey again in the future.”

The World Cup took place in Liverpool in July, with England claiming their second bronze medal under Neville.

In March 2020 Neville announced the birth of her son Nev Geoffrey Timmins.