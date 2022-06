Kate Bush has earned her first ever US Top 10 hit with Running Up That Hill, 37 years after it was released. The song is a key plot point in the new series of Netflix’s supernatural drama Stranger Things, and has exploded in popularity since the show debuted on 27 May. It is now at No 8 in the US, and reached the same position in the UK singles chart last Friday.

