ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

What happens to Hoover Dam at 'dead pool'?

By Paulina Bucka
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F7ykQ_0fz49KyS00

To most people, it's a Marvel move anti-hero. But when it comes to Lake Mead, "dead pool" means we've hit the bottom of the basin.

"Dead pool, in any reservoir, refers to essentially when the dam can no longer release water downstream," said Colby Pellegrino with the Southern Nevada Water Authority.

The Hoover Dam creates Lake Mead. Pellegrino says when lake levels at Lake Mead get as low as 895 feet, dead pool will be a reality at the Hoover Dam.

Currently, our lake levels are at 1,047 feet. Pellegrino says dead pool is still far away, but could happen in our lifetime. She says SNWA has been planning for the lowering lake levels — that's why the agency invested $1.3 billion in its third intake and low level pumping station.

"We designed our pumping stations so that there is still water over the top of our pumps, should we ever hit dead pool, so we will physically be able to deliver water to this community," Pellegrino said.

LAKE MEAD: What happens if the water levels drop too low?

SNWA and leaders of six other states — Arizona, California, Utah, Wyoming, New Mexico and the country of Mexico — are all working together to come up with solutions on how to never hit dead pool. The issues stem from the Colorado River, which currently isn't producing enough water from snow packs or rainfall to flow downstream to Lake Powell and Lake Mead.

"Nevada can't change the river's destiny on its own," she said. "You can completely wipe Nevada off the map, and the river would still have all the problems that it does today."

MORE: The Lake Powell proposal decision is in: Lake Mead will receive less water

Pellegrino says 2021 and 2022 had some of the driest winters on record, adding to the already decades-long drought . As the Colorado River declines, so do the water levels at Lake Mead and Lake Powell.

Pellegrino says it's not enough that leaders come up with solutions — residents have to do their part and conserve water.

"We're looking at, every single year, what the next best evolution of our water conservation policy is," she said. "I think there's still a lot of low-hanging fruit in this community in terms of reducing water use."

DROUGHT IMPACT: Drought crisis at Lake Mead now endangering wildlife

Comments / 4

christophercuster
3d ago

CA isn't working with the other states to help provide solutions to the water crisis!!! Get Real!!! they're too busy stealing our Water!!!

Reply
3
Related
8newsnow.com

Nevada issues fewer hunting tags due to less wildlife

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Hunting tags are down this year in Nevada due to diminishing wildlife populations. The reduced number of tags reflects a downward trend in the wildlife population statewide, mainly due to excessive drought conditions, and habitat loss or conversion resulting from wildfires and urbanization. Antelope: 3,484 in...
NEVADA STATE
Mesquite Local News

Cassinelli: Nevada’s Central Pacific Railroad

The completion of the Nevada portion of the Central Pacific Railroad was celebrated with the driving of the golden spike near Promontory Point, Utah in. May 1869. This followed an intense year of construction of the Central Pacific Railroad through the mountains and deserts of the Great Basin known as Nevada.
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Miss Nevada competition finds new home at Lake Tahoe

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Miss Nevada organization announced Monday it is relocating to Lake Tahoe after more than 10 years in Las Vegas. The Miss Nevada & Miss Nevada’s Outstanding Teen Competition 2022 will take place at Bally’s Lake Tahoe Casino Resort June 30 and July 1.
RENO, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Best places to live in Nevada

(Stacker) - What do you look for in an ideal town? Proximity to trails, lakes, and beaches? How about top-ranked schools for your children? Would you like a professional or college sports team nearby, or do you prefer museums and art walks?. Stacker compiled a list of the best places...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
State
Arizona State
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Wyoming State
State
Utah State
thetahoeweekly.com

Ice, fishing booms for Donner Lake

Donner Lake is appreciated as a beautiful gem tucked into the base of Donner Pass, a gift of nature for all to enjoy. Others have considered it a natural resource perfectly located for exploitation, a common practice in the Tahoe Sierra during the 19th and 20th centuries. The California Gold...
TRUCKEE, CA
californiaglobe.com

The Abundance Choice, Part 11: The Desalination Option

On May 12, the California Coastal Commission Board of Directors voted 11-0 to deny the application from Poseidon Water to build a desalination plant in Huntington Beach. Since 1998, Poseidon has spent over $100 million on design and permit work for this plant. At least half of that money was spent on seemingly endless studies and redesigns as the Coastal Commission and other agencies continued to change the requirements. Poseidon’s denial makes it very unlikely another construction contractor will ever attempt to build a large scale desalination plant on the California coast.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Conservation#Colorado River#Reservoir#Urban Construction#Marvel#Snwa
SFGate

Nevada tribe faces water, environment, cultural challenges

FALLON, Nev. (AP) — Cathy Williams-Tuni looks over the Lahontan Valley from Rattlesnake Hill. Small houses and fields of alfalfa sit on the valley floor, where long irrigation canals flow with water. Williams-Tuni, the chair of the Paiute-Shoshone Tribe of the Fallon Reservation and Colony, points in the direction...
NEVADA STATE
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Upstream battle: Once thought extinct, native Lahontan cutthroat trout are on the rise

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — For hundreds of years, the Lahontan cutthroat trout swam in the alpine rivers and streams of the Sierra Nevada and the salinic desert lakes of the Great Basin. Known for its red-to-orange throat, the fish was a staple for the Washoe and Northern Paiute tribes before Western settlers began overfishing, disrupting spawning grounds, erecting dams, and introducing nonnative species to the waters. By the late 1930s, after years of habitat degradation, the fish — the only trout native to Lake Tahoe — was thought to be gone for good.
WILDLIFE
CBS Sacramento

2 Hikers Rescued From Snowy Peak North Of Lake Tahoe

WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (CBS13) — Two hikers were rescued from a snowy peak north of Lake Tahoe over the weekend. The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office says that the hikers were found around 1 a.m. Sunday on the Tahoe Rim Trail near Relay Peak on the Nevada side of the lake. They were cold but otherwise unharmed. (credit: Washoe County Sheriff’s Office) Officials said that they were notified about the hikers after they didn’t return Saturday night. The hikers were traveling through areas of deep snow and were not dressed for the weather or the difficult terrain. Three search teams, including a specialized vehicle unit, helped in the search. The sheriff’s office advises outdoor enthusiasts that weather conditions in the mountains can change quickly this time of year and to plan accordingly.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Nevada State Parks offers free admission, fishing on June 11

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – Nevada State Parks is offering free admission and fishing next week across the state. The statewide event, “Discover Nevada State Parks,” will be held on Saturday, June 11, and all guests receive free entry into any state park and can fish without owning a license.
NEVADA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KTAR.com

Watermelon Fire in northern Arizona closes I-17 for several hours

PHOENIX — A wildfire in northern Arizona closed Interstate 17 in both directions for several hours Sunday, authorities said. The highway shut down north of Sedona sometime after 3 p.m., Arizona Department of Transportation officials said. The southbound lanes were closed at milepost 306, while the northbound lanes were...
SEDONA, AZ
Fox5 KVVU

Free Fishing Day to be held June 11 in Nevada

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Anglers in the Silver State can cast their reel without a fishing license on Saturday, June 11, as part of Nevada’s Free Fishing Day. As part of the annual day, the Nevada Department of Wildlife says anyone can fish in the state’s waters without acquiring a fishing license. Though all other regulations and catch limits still apply.
knpr

Nevada will divest $89M in firearms company investments

Nevada will divest investments valued at $89 million in companies that profit from the manufacture or sale of assault-style weapons, state treasurer Zach Conine announced Thursday. The decision adds the state to the list of those that have exempted firearm businesses from their portfolios in recent years. Connecticut, Rhode Island...
NEVADA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas Valley temps to reach ‘high risk’ by end of week

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The National Weather Service is advising that temperatures in the Las Vegas Valley are expected to reach “high risk” by the end of the week. According to the weather service, with temperatures climbing significantly this week, heat will become “high risk for much of the population.” NWS added that it will be especially challenging for those who are “heat-sensitive, those without effective cooling and/or adequate hydration and though consuming alcohol and/or drugs.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
kunr.org

Washoe County commissioner candidates talk transportation and homelessness at This Is Reno forum

Gustavo Sagrero: Let’s chat about the open races and who was at the forum. Lucia Starbuck: There are three commission seats up for grabs. Let’s start with District 5. District 5 represents the largest geographic region, including Somersett, North Valleys and Cold Springs. There are three Republicans running against each other in the primary, including incumbent Jeanne Herman [and Richard “Mo” Molezzo], who did not attend the forum.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

25K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.ktnv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy