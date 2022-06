Japanese auteur and Cannes favorite Naomi Kawase has been accused of violent behavior towards her staff and crew, including an assault that left an employee’s face swollen. In May 2019 on the set of True Mothers, an assistant director touched Kawase to point out there was an issue with a shot. Though there is no suggestion that the contact was inappropriate, Kawase reportedly shouted “What do you think you are doing?” at the assistant director and kicked him in the stomach.More from The Hollywood ReporterNetflix Drops First Trailer for Mystery Series '1899' From Creators of 'Dark'Kino Lorber Takes Nadine Labaki Starrer...

