West Chester Lakota West's determined rally upends North Canton Hoover

Wheelersburg handed Massillon Tuslaw a tough 5-2 loss in an Ohio high school softball matchup on June 4. In recent action on May 25, Massillon Tuslaw faced off against Canfield South Range and Wheelersburg took on Ironton on May 21 at Ironton High School. For a full recap, click here.
Thomas W. Jessop, 64, of Mansfield passed away June 4, 2022 surrounded by his family at his home. Tom was born November 6, 1957 in Cleveland to William and Mabel Rice Jessop. He was a 1976 graduate of Mansfield Senior High and was very dedicated to working starting from a young age. He worked at a variety of places such as Battell, Volvo, GM and most recently as a design engineer for Schafer Driveline LLC. Tom was very intelligent and definitely a know it all in a good way! He enjoyed playing guitar, pool, cheering on Ohio teams especially the Browns and Buckeyes and enjoying his ice cold Busch beer. He was a simple man who had a love for animals but his true love was his family and all the moments they spent together.
GALION — The Galion Intermediate School is hosting a summer-long scavenger hunt for all incoming 2022-2023 third, fourth, and fifth-grade students through August 12. Students participating in the scavenger hunt received a form on the last day of school, May 26. Students, along with their families, can visit one of 14 Galion businesses to find a tiger paw and “code word”.
The Shops at Countryside Antiques, 36290 Detroit Road, is going out with a bang after nearly 45 years of offering antiques and other local wares. “We’ve been involved with managing the space for the last five years,” said Marty Sinkewich. “Our lease runs out at the end of June. It actually all came together as the property owners, University Hospitals, recently accepted an offer for the property. The new ownership has other plans for the property. I do not know who they are, or what those plans are.”
WILLOWICK, Ohio (WJW) — Multiple juveniles were arrested after “hundreds” of teens rioted and wreaked havoc at the St. Mary Magdalene Parish Festival Sunday night. According to Willowick Police Chief Brian Turner, the fights broke out around 7 p.m. Sunday and quickly escalated out of control. “I’m actually really sick to my stomach that this happened,” said […]
Natural beauty is everywhere in the Buckeye State and whether you're a beginner looking to get more active outside or an established hiker looking for a quick hike, all of these trails are under 3 miles and have a mostly mild terrain surface with little elevation change.
ASHLAND — Gov. Mike DeWine signed a bill earlier this week that requires Amish buggies and other animal-drawn vehicles to display a yellow flashing light while driving on public streets. Republican representatives Darrell Kick of Loudonville and Scott Wiggam, of Wooster, co-sponsored the law, House Bill 30, that is...
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Melvin Gregory, Jr. will be held Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Metro Assembly of God, 2530 South Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. Gregory, affectionately known as “Big Mel”, beloved husband, father, grandfather, Godfather, uncle and...
Cleveland residents have to prepare for changes coming to the Fox 8 News lineup. After his long career there, AJ Colby has left WJW in Cleveland, Ohio. The meteorologist started his career young after being inspired by the weather team on Fox 8. The news of his departure has surprised WJW viewers, and they have several questions. They want to know why he left and where he is going next. There is some speculation he was suspended or that he is retiring. There’s also some disbelief whether this news is true. However, AJ Colby’s colleagues have confirmed the meteorologist’s departure from Fox 8 News.
LeBron James and his family shared their condolences after a 17-year-old boy was found beaten to death near James’ “I Promise” School in Akron, Ohio. The male victim was found beaten and unconscious in the parking lot near the school's outdoor basketball court around 10:45 p.m. on Thursday. Police officials say they believe the victim was assaulted by three unknown suspects who were playing basketball at the school’s court. Friends of the victim reportedly rushed home to call for help, but the boy succumbed to his injuries in the parking lot at around 11:05 p.m.
It's easy to guess that in 1896, when the Intermediate Penitentiary opened in Mansfield, people around here had never seen anything like it ... or people in Ohio and the entire Midwest for that matter. For the next 30 years the place became something of a tourist attraction. There was...
MANSFIELD — One by one, racers sped down a hill in the parking lot of First Evangelical Presbyterian Church on June 5 to test drive their cars for the upcoming North Central Ohio Soap Box Derby. For many, the race is a tradition that involves the whole family. This...
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Aprile Edwards, 49 of Youngstown, Ohio, passed on Monday, May 23, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown. She was born to Linda and Richard Hollis on August 19, 1972. Aprile graduated from Rayen High School in 1991 and Penn Ohio College in 1995...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The leader of Ohio’s Department of Education resigned Friday from his position less than a month after taking it, according to the state board of education president. State Superintendent Stephen Dackin took the position May 10 and previously served as superintendent at Columbus State Community College and Reynoldsburg City Schools. Gov. […]
LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A limited-time black cherry flavor is joining the Vernors lineup, according to a Facebook post from the Vernor’s Club fan page, but will only be available to those in the Michigan or Toledo area of Ohio. The new flavor is the first in decades,...
