Jeremy Lin: Stephen Curry doesn't need Finals MVP to validate career

Jeremy Lin: I hope Steph Curry wins the championship and finals MVP. But make no mistake about it, he does NOT need a finals MVP to validate his career by any means

Source: Twitter @JLin7

BasketNews @BasketNews_com

Steph Curry is not having an easy time in the NBA finals without Kevin Durant 👀

With KD: 9⃣wins, 1⃣ loss

Without KD: 1⃣ win, 8⃣ losses pic.twitter.com/JufNE5IdMp – 4:42 AM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

Stephen A. Smith says Steph Curry hasn’t changed the game with his prolific 3-point shooting. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/06/01/ste… – 4:00 AM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

After only the third Game 1 loss in the Steve Kerr era, Draymond Green and Steph Curry began setting the tone for the Warriors for Game 2 espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 2:58 AM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Jaylen Brown, with 10 in the 4Q in Game 1, is up to 130 points in fourth quarters (19 games) — tops in playoffs. He’s shooting 62.5 FG% in 4Qs, including 20 of 30 from three.

Curry is second with 117 points on 51.4 FG% shooting in the fourth (15 games), including 15 of 35 from 3 – 1:32 AM

Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA

Steph Curry is 21-3 in Game 1s with the Warriors Dynasty.

Michael Jordan was 20-4 in Game 1s with the Bulls Dynasty. – 1:16 AM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Steph Curry on adjusting to his rotation after his strong start pic.twitter.com/wQigvhgrc0 – 1:09 AM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Steph Curry tries to process the Warriors’ unraveling to the Celtics pic.twitter.com/4AoSllBRZu – 1:00 AM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Stephen Curry: “It’s not ideal, but I believe in who we are and how we handle adversity.” – 12:59 AM

BasketNews @BasketNews_com

Splash Brother trust – Stephen Curry already knew Klay Thompson is making that shot 😲

🎥 @NBATV pic.twitter.com/y4nKCcJd0A – 12:53 AM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Al Horford on guarding the Warriors: “It’s a huge challenge. Something we haven’t seen. They are really tough. It’s a big adjustment. We were there and he’s (Curry) just making shot after shot.” – 12:08 AM

Carl Steward @stewardsfolly

Even though they were facing a better Warriors team tonight, can’t help but think Boston was buoyed by coming into Chase in March and romping 110-88 in the game Curry got hurt. Heck, they won three games in Miami. You want to win the title, you have to win on the road. – 12:01 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Curry hits 7 3s

Tatum goes 3/17 FGs

Warriors led by 15 with 14 minutes left

Celtics steal homecourt anyway – 11:38 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Steph Curry hit 6 triples in the 1st quarter and he only made 1 the rest of the way. Absolutely terrific defense by the Celtics. – 11:35 PM

Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA

Finals MVP Race: 1. Al Horford 2. Steph Curry 3. Derrick White 4. Jaylen Brown 5. Andrew Wiggins – 11:33 PM

David Hardisty @clutchfans

Steph Curry won 9 of his last 10 NBA Finals games with Kevin Durant on his team.

Curry has lost 8 of his last 9 NBA Finals games without KD, including 6 straight losses at home. – 11:31 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Celtics win 120-108. Lead Finals 1-0

Horford – 26 points

Brown – 24 points

White – 21 points

Smart – 18 points

Tatum – 13 assists

Celtics – 50.6% FGs

Celtics – 21-41 3Ps

Curry – 34 points

Wiggins – 20 points

Thompson – 15 points

GSW – 44.3% FGs

GSW – 19-45 3Ps

GSW – 14 TOs – 11:29 PM

Rosalyn Gold-Onwude @ROSGO21

If I told you Steph Curry would score 34 points and Jayson Tatum score 12 points (on 3-17 shooting), you prob wouldn’t have guessed this outcome… – 11:29 PM

Scott Souza @Scott_Souza

Steph Curry & GS did everything they wanted to do against Jayson Tatum & Celtics for three full quarters … and still lost double-digits at home in Game 1. #NBAFinals2022 – 11:29 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

#Celtics take Game 1 over #Warriors 120-106 after a 40-16 4Q. Horford 26, Brown 24, White 21, Smart 18, Tatum 12; Curry 34 (13 after 1Q), Wiggins 20, Thompson 15, Porter 12. – 11:27 PM

Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA

Steph Curry has scored 2 points in the 2nd & 4th quarters when being guarded by Derrick White. The Celtics reserve also has 21 pts on 5-7 3FG. He’s been the difference. – 11:18 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Shout out to Payton Pritchard for living in Curry’s airspace right now.

Also shout out to Derrick White for a great boxout on that last stop. C’s had an awesome possession that just ended with a miss. But the’re rolling – 11:16 PM

Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA

Someone else is going to have to create off the bounce for the Warriors besides Curry if they’re going to close this one – 11:13 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

That Curry miss before the Horford 3 stopped a streak of both teams combining to score on 10 straight possessions – 11:11 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

This is quite fun.

Wouldn’t have guessed Derrick White would be the one going shot-for-shot with Steph Curry, but fun nonetheless. – 11:11 PM

Stephen Noh @StephNoh

This has to be so demoralizing for Derrick White. Sticks with Curry through all the screens, nails the relocation, chases from the top to the corner to the other corner.

Warriors 3. pic.twitter.com/ppyVkCbe2X – 11:10 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Steph Curry’s 34 points are tied for his most ever in a Game 1 of the NBA Finals. The Warriors will need plenty more – 11:10 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Curry in 5 playoff games vs. Mavs: 21, 32, 31, 20 and 15 points.

So far tonight: 34 points. – 11:10 PM

J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael

Getting Williams on Curry on these switches which seems counterintuitive…away from the rim … has worked – 11:08 PM

Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob

Curry with a wide-open layup, RW comes from nowhere to block it

“Missed it” – 11:05 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Stephen Curry in after the timeout. Bit earlier than usual. If he goes the rest of the way, he’ll hit around 40 minutes tonight. – 11:05 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Steve Kerr turns back to Steph Curry with 9:35 remaining in fourth – 11:04 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Steph Curry back for the final 9:35. Stretching to near 40 minutes assuming he goes the distance. – 11:04 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Been a rough Finals debut for Poole. Kerr might have to bring Curry back for the final 9:35 – 11:02 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

That’s a +7 for the Celtics in the first 2.5 minutes of the fourth quarter with Steph Curry on the bench. Jordan Poole has boosted the Warriors in the non-Curry minutes this season. Not tonight. Lead sliced from 12 to 5. – 11:01 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Warriors lead 92-80 after three

Horford – 15 points

White – 15 points

Smart – 12 points

Tatum/Brown – 9-31 FGs

Celtics – 44.4% FGs

Celtics – 12-29 3Ps

Celtics – 12 TOs

Curry – 30 points

Wiggins – 20 points

Porter – 12 points

GSW – 44.4% FGs

GSW – 17-37 3Ps

GSW – 10 TOs – 10:57 PM

Ric Bucher @RicBucher

Dynamic Duo update:

Tatum/Brown 8-27 24 pts

Curry/Wiggins 18-31 50 pts

Second chance pts: GSW 21, Cs 7 – 10:48 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

Curry hits the 30-point mark with 4:02 left in the third quarter – 10:44 PM

Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA

Steph Curry going behind the back like a young Marcus Smart in his prime – 10:40 PM

Drew Shiller @DrewShiller

This move/finish by Steph Curry is f’ing insane. Just nuts pic.twitter.com/WArHXTyi3j – 10:38 PM

Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA

Curry hits shot that very few in the world can make – 10:36 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

C’s started preswitching a lot more when GSW tried to involve Rob in screens after the initial Curry 3 of the half. – 10:30 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Thompson, Green and Poole have combined for 12 points on 5-of-22 shooting. As great as Curry’s been, he needs help. Pronto. – 10:27 PM

Drew Shiller @DrewShiller

Steph Curry can’t shoot the ball enough tonight. Take 40 shots! – 10:27 PM

David Thorpe @coachthorpe

So if the series ended now and the Celts were champs, would Curry be the Finals MVP? – 10:23 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Celtics starters have 0 fouls. Curry has 3 and Wiggins 2. Only 11 total fouls called – 10:18 PM

Carl Steward @stewardsfolly

The Celtics were called for just four fouls in the first half and Curry has three all by himself. Warriors shot just three free throws, made one. That won’t cut it. – 10:18 PM

Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA

The Celtics aren’t yet attacking Steph or Poole like we saw the Mavs do last round. In the first half, they ran only 4 pick-and-rolls vs Poole and 3 vs Curry. Instead, they attacked Kevon Looney 17 times and scored 20 points. They want a Looney switch. Stat via @SecondSpectrum. pic.twitter.com/uaxz42hU65 – 10:17 PM

Bill Herenda @billherenda

#Celtics 50% 2 FG%; #Warriors 45% 2FG% Boston more made FTs than GS FT attempts BOS 16 assists on 21 made FGs GS 14 assists on 21 made FGs GS 12-5 2nd chance, 9-5 fast break points All of Curry’s 21 in Q1 BOS 7 TOs (2pts) GS 8 TOs (7 pts) GS +6 3-point differential pic.twitter.com/9TPvA1it8p – 10:17 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

First half ends with Warriors trailing Celtics by 2 (56-54)

-Curry scorching, 21 pts 7/11 FG, 6/9 3p but 3 fouls.

-Rest of Warriors: 40pct FG, 33.3pct 3p

-Porter 9, Thompson/Wiggins 8 each – 10:15 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Celtics carry a 56-54 lead into the half, outscoring Golden State 28-22 in the 2nd period. Jaylen Brown with 12 points for Boston, Stephen Curry gets all of his game high 21 points in the first quarter for his Warriors. – 10:14 PM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

Stephen Curry sets NBA Finals record with six 3-pointers in historic first quarter of Warriors-Celtics Game 1

cbssports.com/nba/news/steph… – 10:14 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

We deserve that first half after the last 2 weeks of blowouts. Steph Curry started off nuclear, but really impressive response from the Celtics and their defense – 10:13 PM

A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely

The #Celtics defense clamps down to pull ahead of Golden State 56-54 at the half. Key takeaways…

* Steph Curry (21 pts on 7/9 shooting in the 1Q; zero pts on 0/2 shooting in the second)

*Jaylen Brown 12 pts (8 in the 2Q)

*Bench scoring: Boston 14, GSW 13 – 10:11 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Celtics lead 56-54 at the half

Brown – 12 points

Smart – 10 points

Tatum – 8/3/7

Horford/White – 8 points each

Celtics – 46.7% FGs

Celtics – 9-21 3Ps

Celtics – 7 TOs

Curry – 21 points

Porter – 9 points

Thompson/Wiggins – 8 points each

GSW – 45.7% FGs

GSW – 11-24 3Ps

GSW – 8 TOs – 10:10 PM

Nick DePaula @NickDePaula

Stephen Curry is wearing the “International Women’s Day” Curry 9s tonight in the #NBAFinals

The insoles feature Butterfly & Unicorn icons honoring his daughters Ryan & Riley, that he and Ayesha also have tattooed. pic.twitter.com/jux3xojiQ7 – 10:10 PM

Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt

Steph Curry 21 points (all in the first quarter). Otto Porter Jr. has nine points.

Both teams shooting 3-ball at high clip: 45.8% for Ws, 42.9% for Cs.

Jayson Tatum struggling from field at 2-for-8 but has seven assists. Jaylen Brown (12 points), Marcus Smart (10 points) for Cs. – 10:10 PM

Mark Murphy @Murf56

Curry finishes the half with 21 points on 6-9 3-point shooting, but didn’t score in the second quarter with Smart up close. – 10:09 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

After all that, Boston has a lead. After giving up 32 points in the 1st, they give up 22 in the 2nd. After a 21 point 1st quarter, Steph Curry didn’t score in the 2nd. Smart and Brown combine for 22 – 10:09 PM

Abby Chin @tvabby

I asked Ime Udoka pre game if defense wins championships. Told me he believes it does. #Cetlics had some stellar defensive possessions in the first half. And, after some adjustment, held Steph Curry scoreless in the 2nd quarter. – 10:08 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

#Warriors were 9-21 FG in 2Q and 4-11 from 3pt. Curry was 0-2 FG. – 10:08 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Warriors trail the Celtics 56-54 at halftime. Golden State led by as many as 10 points. After scoring 21 points in the first quarter, Stephen Curry went scoreless in the second. He’s the only Warrior in double-figures, but Wiggins, Thompson and Porter are close. – 10:08 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Curry getting 3rd foul with 53 seconds left (and exiting) reminds that in Game 2 of Mavs series and Dallas up by 17, Curry got his 3rd foul with 4:05 left.

Kerr took the risk and left him in. Instead of extending the lead, Dallas led by 14 at half. We know what happened next. – 10:08 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

HALFTIME: Warriors trail the Celtics, 56-54. After going for 21 points in the first quarter, Stephen Curry went scoreless in the second. Warriors seem to be having some trouble with Boston’s strength and physicality. – 10:07 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Warriors down 56-54 at halftime

Steph: 21 (all in the first quarter)

Porter: 9

Klay: 8

Wiggins: 8

The Warriors badly need offense from people outside of Curry, especially from Jordan Poole – 10:07 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Steph Curry hit a record-breaking number of 3s in the first quarter and the Celtics take a 56-54 lead into halftime anyway. Great adjustment on their Curry coverages to get the bigs in the right positions, then knowing how to stunt help at him when he puts the ball on the floor. – 10:07 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

#Celtics lead #Warriors 56-54 at halftime. Brown 12, Smart 10, Tatum 8 (7 assists), Horford 8; Curry 21 (all in 1Q), Porter 9, Wiggins 8, Thompson 8. – 10:07 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Steph Curry at the end of the 1st quarter: 21 points.

Steph Curry at halftime: 21 points.

Celtics battle back from down 10 to lead 56-54. #NBAFinals – 10:07 PM

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

Some notes for the 1st half

-Celtics are completely ready for war. From the very first moment.

-Jayson Tatum has the way to make his teammates happy

-Steph Curry was hot. But the Warriors need something more.

-Rebounds gonna dictate the game AND the whole series.

#NBAFinals – 10:07 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Three fouls on Stephen Curry. – 10:05 PM

Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob

Historically low foul rate player Steph Curry seems to pick up a lot of early fouls h/t @Vincent Goodwill – 10:05 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Stephen Curry with 7 of the Warriors 11 three’s in this first half, but the Celtics have responded with nine 3’s of their own. And now Curry picks up his 3rd foul – 10:05 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Stephen Curry picks up his third foul with 54 seconds to go in the first half. – 10:05 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

Curry picks up his third foul. Exits with 53.8 seconds left in first half. – 10:05 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Steph Curry has been held scoreless in the second quarter and now has 3 fouls – 10:04 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

Third foul on Curry. #Celtics #Warriors. – 10:04 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Curry just picked up his third – 10:04 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Marcus Smart said this mic’d up, then the Celtics bigs started nailing the coverage on Curry: “This isn’t the Heat series. We can’t start back. We have to start up. Especially if they start so high, you start up then drop cause we’re chasing. Now he goes down into the paint.” – 10:04 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Marcus Smart getting away with a lot of hands on Curry – 10:03 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Derrick White is basically face-guarding Stephen Curry on the last few possessions. He’s all over Curry wherever he goes. – 10:03 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Steph Curry 7-for-11

Rest of Warriors 12-for-32 – 10:01 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Warriors went back to the zone because Boston was hunting Curry for a few possessions in a row. – 10:00 PM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

Before Game 1 of the NBA Finals, Steph Curry put on a show from beyond the arc at practice. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/06/02/wat… – 10:00 PM

Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop

This is Steph Curry… Neglecting to commit this face to memory and maintain close proximity to it while the ball is in play can be hazardous to your chances of winning a basketball game. pic.twitter.com/PK026ztMhb – 9:57 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Boston looks like it’s calmed down. Also helps to play some type of defense on Curry. – 9:57 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Watch Stephen Curry set NBA Finals record with six 3-pointers in first quarter nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/02/wat… – 9:56 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

This has been a tremendous start for Boston. They’ve survived Golden State’s initial burst, and are sitting tied with 5 minutes to go in the second quarter despite already giving up 10 3s – including 6 to Stephen Curry. – 9:56 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Curry back in. – 9:54 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Most made three-pointers in the NBA Finals all-time:

1. Steph Curry: 127

2. LeBron James: 101

3. Klay Thompson: 86

4. JR Smith: 59

4. Danny Green: 59

6. Robert Horry: 56

7. Ray Allen: 55

8. Kobe Bryant: 48 – 9:50 PM

Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler

Stephen Curry just set the NBA Finals record for three-pointers made in a quarter with six in the first quarter. Previous record was five, shared by Curry, Ray Allen & Kenny Smith. – 9:43 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

I’ll be honest, it would’ve been dope to hear one of Mike Breen’s “bang” calls on one of those Steph Curry triples. As much as I love Mark Jones, and he’s absolutely awesome, it’s not the same without Breen. – 9:40 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Curry sits to open Q2, as per his usual rotation. He’ll be back in midway through the quarter or so. – 9:39 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Most 3’s in a quarter of an NBA Finals game:

6 — Stephen Curry, Warriors, 6/2/22 (1st)

5 — Kenny Smith, Rockets, 6/7/95 (3rd)

5 — Ray Allen, Celtics, 6/6/10 (2nd)

5 — Stephen Curry, Warriors, 6/9/15 (4th)

5 — Stephen Curry, Warriors, 6/3/18 (4th) – 9:39 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Finals quarters with 5+ threes:

3 — Steph Curry

2 — Rest of NBA history combined

He made 6 threes in the 1Q, the most ever in a Finals quarter. pic.twitter.com/VYOpSezDxj – 9:39 PM

Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov

These 21 points are most Steph Curry has ever scored in any one quarter of an NBA Finals game. Had been 17 (G3, 2015; G3, 2019, G5, 2015). It’s 4th-most he’s scored in any one quarter in the playoffs in his career (high is 23 in 4Q of Game 6 vs. Rockets in 2019).

h/t @Basketball-Reference – 9:38 PM

Carl Steward @stewardsfolly

I don’t know how many times I’ve heard “Curry hasn’t had one of those monster games” since the playoffs started. – 9:38 PM

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett

Steph Curry in the 1st qtr: 21pts (7-9 FG), 3reb, 2ast, 6 3PM – 9:38 PM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

21 first-quarter points in the first quarter for Stephen Curry. He made six 3-pointers — four of which were uncontested. You’ve got to imagine that will be the No. 1 adjustment Boston wants to make. But in doing that, could lead to other Warriros getting going. – 9:38 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Q1 thoughts:

-Bigs need to be up at the level of the screen. Dropping on Curry is insane.

-Celtics switching was a mess early on. Gotta clean that up.

-Curry had an avalanche and Boston is down 4. All things considered, that’s not too bad. Just gotta clean up the coverages. – 9:38 PM

Chris Vernon @ChrisVernonShow

CURRY. What an insane quarter. There is nobody like him on planet earth when he’s cookin. – 9:38 PM

Ben Golliver @BenGolliver

Stephen Curry’s postseason career-high for three-pointers is 9, which he did twice: 2018 Finals Game 2 vs. Cavaliers & 2019 West finals Game 1 vs. Blazers.

– Curry is 6-8 from deep through first quarter of Finals Game 1 vs. Celtics. – 9:38 PM

Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach

Stephen Curry has 21 first-quarter points. Celtics have to feel relieved they’re only down four. Maybe don’t leave him open? – 9:37 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Stephen Curry’s six 3’s in the first quarter are an NBA Finals record — for any quarter. – 9:37 PM

John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann

The team that’s switched the most ball screens this season has been in drop coverage against Stephen Curry.

(And yes, I understand that Williams & Theis have mostly been in drop all season. Still.) – 9:37 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Curry now with 21 points at end of 1st quarter.

Hit six from 3.

Now he’s on pace for 84.

He’s not getting 84 points, but 30 points appears to be a given.

So does he get 40-plus, 50-plus or 60-plus? #NBAFinals – 9:37 PM

Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA

Steve Francis: “Steph Curry is one of the most fun-to-watch players that I have seen in the last 30 years.”

Nick Van Exel: “Steph’s shooting is unbelievable. I’ve never seen anyone in my life shoot like he does off the dribble, as quick as he does.” basketballnews.com/stories/nick-v… – 9:37 PM

Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA

Boston left Curry open enough to hit 6 threes in the first quarter and somehow, they’re only down 4. – 9:37 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Warriors lead 32-28 after one

Tatum – 6 points

Smart – 6 points

Horford – 5 points

White – 5 points

Celtics – 44% FGs

Celtics – 5-13 threes

Celtics – 2 TOs

Curry – 21 points

Wiggins – 6 points

Thompson – 5 points

Warriors – 48% FGs

Warriors – 7-13 threes

Warriors – 1 TO – 9:36 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Clippers took a first quarter like this (not as MJ shrug as this one) from Curry on Valentine’s Day and lived to tell about it… – 9:36 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Steph Curry made four 3-pointers over the Warriors’ last two games

He just made six 3s in the first quarter to open the NBA Finals – 9:36 PM

The Ringer @ringernba

Running drop coverage against Steph Curry in the #NBAFinals? pic.twitter.com/4zaIQ47JzK – 9:36 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

I’m not going to pretend that I know how to put together an NBA gameplan, but not giving Steph Curry open looks from 3pt range seems like a good idea. – 9:36 PM

Bill Herenda @billherenda

An incendiary Steph Curry yet Celtics only down 4 after Q1 – 9:36 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

21 points for Steph Curry, yet somehow the Celtics are only down 32-28. They’ve blown so many off-ball switches, they’re defending up to touch on his screens but not getting a hand up on his shot, just everything that buries you against Steph. – 9:36 PM

Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt

For a quarter with Steph Curry scoring 21, Celtics down just 32-28 after 1. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown each have six for Boston.

Passing pretty solid from both teams — eight assists on 12 buckets for Warriors, nine assists on 11 makes for Celtics. – 9:35 PM

Zach Kram @zachkram

Steph Curry just set a new career playoff high with six 3-pointers in one quarter – 9:35 PM

Michael C. Wright @mikecwright

Steph Curry on that Double Dribble (Google it kiddos) hotspot fadeaway from behind the backboard energy. – 9:35 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

Stephen Curry’s career Finals high for 3’s is nine.

He has six in the first quarter.

We might be in for a very special night. – 9:35 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

You know how Stephen Curry has yet to score 40 points in these playoffs? Yeah, well, he has 21 on 7-for-9 shooting (6-for-8 from 3-point range) through one quarter tonight. Putting on an absolute clinic. Celtics seem to have no idea what to do with him. – 9:35 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Steph Curry’s first quarter: 21 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, 7-for-9 from the field, 6-for-8 from 3

He played the entire first quarter. Warriors up 32-28 – 9:35 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Warriors lead the Celtics 32-28 after one quarter of play. It’s been the Stephen Curry show so far tonight. He dropped 21 points on 7-9 shooting, and also has 3 rebounds and 2 assists. – 9:35 PM

Mark Murphy @Murf56

Crazy first quarter from Curry – 21 points, 6-8 3-point shooting. – 9:35 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Stephen Curry: 21 points on 7-of-9 shooting, 6-of-8 from deep, and that includes a missed shot from halfcourt at end of the 1st Q. Celtics have either left Steph wide open or struggled fighting through a screen. – 9:35 PM

Bill Reiter @sportsreiter

Told @CoachAvery6 & and the guys on @CBSSportsHQ pregame that Steph Curry would put up two 50-point games this series. That’s looking less and less outlandish with each passing second. – 9:34 PM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

Steph Curry, who hasn’t had a 40-point performance yet these playoffs, had 21 points in 11 minutes in the first quarter to give the Warriors a 32-28 lead. – 9:34 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Stephen Curry had three different 17-point quarters in NBA Finals games. Never an 18-point quarter — until tonight. – 9:34 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Didn’t take long for Stephen Curry to make his Finals MVP bid. – 9:34 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Zowie: 21 first-quarter points for Curry. – 9:34 PM

Malika Andrews @malika_andrews

21 points in the first quarter for Steph Curry. Hotter than fish grease is right, @MarkJonesESPN… – 9:34 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Six first quarter Steph Curry made 3s. He has 21 points. – 9:34 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

SIX Steph Curry 3-pointers in the fist quarter – 9:34 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Stephen Curry, sheesh. – 9:34 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Surprised at how ill-prepared the Celtics have looked for Curry. No one near him on screens. – 9:33 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Curry has 18 on 7 attempts. Boston is blowing its coverages and getting torched. Their adjustments should open up other Warriors – 9:33 PM

David MacKay @DavidMacKayNBA

How do they keep leaving Curry wide open? It’s low-key amazing. – 9:33 PM

Ric Bucher @RicBucher

Celtics, may I introduce you to Stephen Curry? Wears No. 30 and likes to shoot the 3-ball and makes a fair amount. – 9:33 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

I, for one, would cover Steph Curry. – 9:32 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Celtics continue to lose Stephen Curry and he continues to bury wide open shots. 18 points in the opening period #NBAFinals – 9:32 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

This is the most detached any defense has been from Steph Curry in these playoffs. Celtics have had several great defensive possessions, but the amount of errors on Curry has been alarming. – 9:31 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

How do you lose Steph Curry as much as the Celtics have to start this game? That’s just bizarre behavior. – 9:31 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

“They lost him again” isn’t something you want said about defending Steph Curry – 9:31 PM

David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc

I’m no coach, but leaving Steph Curry wide open behind the 3 point line is not optimal, I’m fairly certain. – 9:31 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

How do the Celtics keep blowing switches on Curry??? – 9:31 PM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

This guy Steph Curry on Golden State is pretty good. Boston should adjust their defense accordingly. – 9:31 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

If you’re going to screw up a coverage on Curry, it probaly shouldn’t be because both guys left him wide open. I’m not sure if this was on the scouting report, but he can shoot it from there – 9:31 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Ime Udoka should have put Stephen Curry in the scouting report. – 9:31 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

#Celtics obviously haven’t watched Steph Curry shoot threes before. #Warriors – 9:31 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

That’s FIVE 3-pointers for Steph Curry in the first quarter – 9:31 PM

Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA

Steph Curry passed both George Mikan and James Worthy for 13th on the all-time Finals scoring list. – 9:29 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Stephen Curry 14 in 1st quarter.

On pace for 56.

Does he get 30-plus, 40-plus or 50-plus? #NBAFinals – 9:24 PM

Adam Lauridsen @GSWFastBreak

Curry is bloodthirsty. – 9:23 PM

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett

Steph Curry is in the zone!!! He is not playing around with ya’ll! – 9:23 PM

The Ringer @ringernba

Steph Curry right now pic.twitter.com/KnRFpwx02M – 9:22 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Jordan Poole checks in with 5:55 left in the first quarter. He’s out there with Curry, Thompson, Wiggins and Looney. – 9:21 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Steph Curry discovers he tweeted something weird pic.twitter.com/UOsbf9oL21 – 9:21 PM

Jonah Ballow @jonahballow

The idea that Steph Curry has to win a Finals MVP to validate or improve his “legacy” is absurd. – 9:21 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

that’s now four times Steph Curry has been able to step into an open three in the first 6 minutes and 5 seconds. – 9:20 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Defending Curry has to be one of the most frustrating things in basketball – 9:20 PM

Ryan McDonough @McDNBA

Celtics defense has had way too many breakdowns early

Rob Williams got back screened for a layup on a baseline inbounds and Boston lost Steph Curry twice in transition to give up open 3’s

C’s need to communicate better on D to hang with GSW – 9:20 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Can’t afford defensive breakdowns against Stephen Curry, some would say. – 9:20 PM

Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov

The Celtics have a great defense but it’s a whole hell of a lot different to have to defend Steph Curry doing Steph Curry stuff – 9:19 PM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

Curry’s cooking. Big problem for Boston. Game played at Warriors pace. Big problem for Boston – 9:19 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

Stephen Curry is making a statement early with 11 points on 4-for-5 shooting (3-for-4 from 3) in six minutes. Most of these playoffs, he has been content to facilitate for three quarters, then become more aggressive offensively in the fourth. That’s not the case tonight. – 9:19 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Brown had Green and didn’t help off him after Smart got picked off. Result was a wide-open Curry three.

That’s the little stuff you can’t miss. Curry will kill you with that. – 9:19 PM

Zach Kram @zachkram

Starting Time Lord on Wiggins and Tatum on Draymond is a fascinating defensive strategy for Boston.

But I’m going to guess that leaving Steph Curry wide open for a walk-up 3-pointer wasn’t in the game plan. – 9:19 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Stephen Curry is feeling it tonight. He has 11 points on 4-5 shooting over the first six minutes. Looks rested. – 9:19 PM

Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt

15 of first 25 shots in Game 1 Celtics-Warriors are 3-point attempts.

Steph Curry has three 3s, and Marcus Smart has 2. – 9:19 PM

Adam Lauridsen @GSWFastBreak

I was told Steph Curry doesn’t perform in the Finals. – 9:19 PM

Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA

Marcus Smart is clearly expecting the screeners man to step out and help on ball screens for Curry and it’s clearly not happening – 9:19 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Boston has used a drop coverage and not switched that last pick on Curry. Is that nerves to start the game because it’s some odd choices, and it let Curry get locked in. – 9:18 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Steph Curry lighting it up from deep (3-of-4). Andrew Wiggins lighting it up closer to the basket (3-of-5). Warriors got both offensive approaches handled nicely so far. – 9:18 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Steph Curry’s first 6 minutes: 11 points, 3 3-pointers, 2 assists, 2 rebounds – 9:18 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Going under a screen against Steph Curry is just insane – 9:18 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Curry with an insanely quick 11 points in 6 minutes. – 9:18 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Think Curry might’ve seen all the talk about Marcus Smart’s defense? – 9:18 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

This is gonna be a short series if the Celtics don’t want to throw a body at Stephen Curry at the 3-point line. – 9:17 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Warriors fans outside the Chase Center celebrate Steph Curry’s three to open the #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/3ucQhPzz01 – 9:11 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Chase Center is ALIVE for Game 1

Loud roars for that Steph Curry 3-pointer – 9:10 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Celtics starters for NBA Finals Game 1:

Robert Williams

Al Horford

Jayson Tatum

Jaylen Brown

Marcus Smart

Warriors starters:

Kevon Looney

Draymond Green

Andrew Wiggins

Klay Thompson

Stephen Curry – 8:34 PM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

Celtics at Warriors – Chase Center – June 2, 2022 – NBA Finals Game 1 Starters

Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams

Golden State – Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

OUT: Boston: Hauser Golden State: Wiseman pic.twitter.com/fKldLXbuHk – 8:34 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Warriors are starting Game 1 vs Boston as expected

Steph Curry

Klay Thompson

Andrew Wiggins

Draymond Green

Kevon Looney – 8:33 PM

Adam Lauridsen @GSWFastBreak

We get to watch Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Andre Iguodala in another Finals. Savor every second. – 8:14 PM

Ben Golliver @BenGolliver

Warriors’ Stephen Curry ready for his sixth NBA Finals pic.twitter.com/zcIcGW8tLH – 7:56 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

My @PrizePicks for Warriors-Celtics Game 1

Andrew Wiggins over 21.5 points + rebounds

Jordan Poole under 21.5 points + rebounds + assists

Steph Curry over 26.5 points

Derrick White over 8 points

Jayson Tatum under 26.5 points – 6:42 PM

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA

Should Steph Curry move up the Greatest of All-Time list if he and the Warriors win the 2022 NBA Finals?

Die-hard Warriors fan and 5x World Series champion @mroctober tells @TermineRadio & @Eddie Johnson about the importance of winning when it comes to legacy. pic.twitter.com/nX6JXgNVzf – 6:41 PM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

Stephen A. Smith believes the Boston Celtics will be the toughest Finals challenge for Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/06/02/ste… – 6:11 PM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

Stephen Curry has a scoring average of 26.5 PPG in the NBA Finals. He’s one of 13 players in Finals history to average at least 25 PPG (min. 10 GP).

He owns the third-highest eFG% and TS% in that group, trailing only Kevin Durant (1st in both) and Shaquille O’Neal (2nd in both). pic.twitter.com/hPSXqgEIyn – 4:31 PM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

Stephen Curry is one of only five players in NBA Finals history with career averages of at least 25 PPG, 5 RPG, and 5 APG (min. 10 GP):

✅ Michael Jordan, 33.6/6.0/6.0

✅ Jerry West, 30.5/5.0/5.6

✅ LeBron James, 28.4/10.2/7.8

✅ Kobe Bryant, 25.3/5.7/5.1

✅ Curry, 26.5/5.7/6.2 pic.twitter.com/YsNvBcfkkh – 3:31 PM

Rosalyn Gold-Onwude @ROSGO21

When talking with Stephen Curry ahead of #NBAFinals Game 1 about getting to the Finals six times in eight years he said, “we joke with Klay that he’s actually been to 6 straight Finals” 😂 – 2:53 PM

Nick DePaula @NickDePaula

Curry Brand’s rubberless “Flow Technology” has won top GOLD honors in the @EdisonAwards’ Performance Based Design category, recognizing top innovations across global industries.

@Stephen Curry has worn Flow tech all this season leading into his 6th #NBAFinals appearance. pic.twitter.com/7k2XLfroJk – 12:25 PM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

Will Steph Curry outscore Jayson Tatum? Make your predictions for Game 1 here! warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-fina… – 12:06 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“When I got drafted, I thought I was going to New York, and didn’t really have Golden State on the radar at all. And then there was a lot of drama my rookie year with the potential Phoenix trade at draft night.” Stephen Curry. #Suns #Warriors #NBAFinals https://t.co/RAUgQsIU54 pic.twitter.com/NoLH0tEVwD – 12:00 PM

Joe Vardon @joevardon

The Warriors were so good, it surprised Steph Curry. The Celtics were so bad, it gave Jayson Tatum doubt. Inside the Finals, w/ ⁦@Sam Amick⁩ theathletic.com/3345228/2022/0… – 9:41 AM

StatMuse @statmuse

11 of the 14 top scorers this Finals were drafted by their team.

Jayson Tatum

Steph Curry

Jaylen Brown

Klay Thompson

Jordan Poole

Andrew Wiggins*

Marcus Smart

Al Horford*

Grant Williams

Draymond Green

Derrick White*

Robert Williams

Jonathan Kuminga

Kevon Looney

Homegrown Bowl. pic.twitter.com/4jkTznGgSc – 9:30 AM

Stephen Noh @StephNoh

Here’s how the Warriors will try to keep Curry off Tatum, and some counters that the Celtics can use against that strategy.

Sound on: pic.twitter.com/1D0EtFJWXn – 9:13 AM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

Before Game 1 of the NBA Finals, Steph Curry put on a show from beyond the arc at practice. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/06/02/wat… – 9:06 AM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

An ESPN analyst stresses the importance of the 2022 Finals for the legacy of Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/06/01/esp… – 7:00 AM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

Stephen A. Smith says Steph Curry hasn’t changed the game with his prolific 3-point shooting. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/06/01/ste… – 1:00 AM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

A #Knicks‘ dagger: Stephen Curry thought he was ‘going to New York’ in draft #nyk #warriors #nba nypost.com/2022/06/02/ste… via @nypostsports – 12:27 AM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Draymond Green was right: Stephen Curry got double-teamed way more than Kevin Durant in NBA Finals nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/02/dra… – 12:06 AM

Keith Smith: Draymond Green: “We pretty much dominated the game for the first 41, 42 minutes. We’ll be fine.” -via Twitter @KeithSmithNBA / June 3, 2022

Ohm Youngmisuk: The Celtics are the first team in NBA Finals history to win a game by double digits after trailing by double digits entering the 4th quarter per @ESPNStatsInfo -via Twitter @NotoriousOHM / June 3, 2022

The Warriors went cold at the wrong time and the Celtics took advantage by getting hot from the perimeter to hand the Dubs a 120-108 defeat on Thursday in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. -via NBA.com / June 2, 2022