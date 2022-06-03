ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

10 years after 'Gangnam Style', Psy is happier than ever

By ANTHONY WALLACE, Qasim Nauman and Kang Jin-kyu
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W2lkT_0fz3lA7I00
Ten years after 'Gangnam Style' became a global phenomenon, South Korean rapper Psy says he is proud of his 'greatest trophy' /AFP

Ten years after "Gangnam Style" became a global phenomenon, South Korean rapper Psy is living his best life â- proud of his "greatest trophy" and free from the pressure of repeating that unprecedented success.

Uploaded to YouTube on July 15, 2012, the song's wacky music video became a runaway megahit, with its trademark horse-riding dance spawning thousands of imitations, spoofs and spinoffs.

It was the first YouTube video to reach one billion views, and with it Psy attained what K-pop acts before him could not: global recognition.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bnZ2a_0fz3lA7I00
Psy has founded his own record label and artist agency called P NATION /AFP

At the peak of the song's popularity, he was everywhere -- sharing the stage with Madonna, leading a flash mob in front of the Eiffel Tower, and performing before then US president Barack Obama.

But the success of "Gangnam Style" was a double-edged sword â- with fame came pressure to deliver another huge hit. Psy once described it as one of the most difficult periods of his life.

Things became "heavier and harder because... every time I (had) to have that kind of strong song", Psy told AFP in an interview last week at his company's headquarters in Gangnam â- the posh Seoul district he poked fun at in the track.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UzmHk_0fz3lA7I00
Psy says he is far from done, dividing his time between his own music and concerts and working with acts signed to his company P NATION /AFP

"I had a huge dependency (on) the song... But you know, it's 10 years ago, so right now I'm really free."

"Gangnam Style" transformed not only Psy's career but the music industry too, demonstrating how an artist not performing in a dominant language such as English could reach international audiences through the internet.

It also prompted a change in how music charts were compiled, making Billboard take YouTube views and streams into account.

K-pop acts "are very huge on YouTube, they are getting a lot of views", Psy said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o1YXS_0fz3lA7I00
Psy has performed to packed crowds at university campuses during a summer tour in 2022 /AFP

"If Billboard didn't change, it (wouldn't) be that easy," the 44-year-old added.

Psy's groundbreaking role has been acknowledged by some of the biggest names in K-pop.

"He's always someone I was grateful for," Suga, a member of hugely popular group BTS, said in a video last month.

"With 'Gangnam Style', he paved the way for K-pop in the United States... We were able to follow his footsteps with ease."

- A frontman like Freddie Mercury -

Psy, whose real name is Park Jae-sang, was a superstar in South Korea well before "Gangnam Style".

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25kAEb_0fz3lA7I00
Psy cites Queen as his earliest inspiration -- while in middle school, he watched a video of the band's famous 1986 concert at Wembley /AFP

He cites Queen as his earliest inspiration -â while in middle school, he watched a video of the British band's famous 1986 concert at Wembley.

"I thought: I want to be a frontman like him (Freddie Mercury)," Psy told AFP.

"At that moment, I was not that good at music, not that good a singer... I was just a funny dancer."

While attending university in the United States in the late 1990s, he was exposed to what many have described as one of the golden ages of hip-hop, including the music of rappers Tupac Shakur and The Notorious B.I.G.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47bybR_0fz3lA7I00
At Korea University in Seoul, a heaving crowd of students sang along to every word during a high-energy Psy concert /AFP

"I literally heard hip-hop every day on the radio," Psy said. "I thought: Oh, if I cannot sing that well, I gotta rap. Then I can be the frontman."

Debuting in 2001, he quickly made a name for himself with humorous and explosive stage performances and won multiple awards.

Unusually controversial for a Korean pop star, several of his earlier songs and music videos were given adult ratings because of what state censors deemed bad language.

- 'How lucky I am' -

Since the explosive success of "Gangnam Style", Psy has put out three albums.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VEpQ5_0fz3lA7I00
Psy says he is happier than ever, a decade after 'Gangnam Style' made him an international superstar /AFP

The latest, "Psy 9th", was released in April by P NATION â- the record label and artist agency he founded in 2019.

Psy insists he is far from done, dividing his time between his own music and concerts and working with P NATION acts. And "Gangnam Style" remains a huge source of pride.

"It's the biggest and greatest trophy of my life," Psy told AFP. "When I do (a) show, it is my strongest weapon."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kBNnR_0fz3lA7I00
Psy says he was exposed to hip hop in the 1990s while he was a university student in the United States /AFP

This was demonstrated at a performance at Korea University in Seoul last week, when a heaving crowd sang along to every word during a high-energy set that included songs from his first album more than two decades ago, as well as his latest one.

The fact that the young audience knows all the words to songs that were released before many of them were even born is not lost on Psy.

"These days, (I say to myself): 'Wow, dude, you are very popular. They love you!'

"How lucky I am as an artist. I'm happier than ever these days."

Comments / 2

Related
Vibe

Megan Thee Stallion Drops Sleek “Plan B” Music Video

Click here to read the full article. Megan Thee Stallion has released the official music video for her hard-hitting release “Plan B.” Previously previewed at her 2022 Coachella debut, the track samples Jodeci and Wu-Tang’s “Freak’n You Remix.” The visual was directed by Mugler creatives Casey Cadwallader and John Miserendino. In the music video, Megan Thee Stallion stands confidently in an all-black setting, rapping every stabbing lyric directly into the camera. In contrast to her previous colorful visuals, Tina Snow takes a sleek approach with “Plan B” video. The camera emphasizes various angles of her body, from her mouth as she...
MUSIC
Daily Mail

Fox Sports presenter outed as a lesbian by disgraced colleague in sexist group chat breaks her silence with the full story of the secret she kept private for 25 years - and is now 'proud' to tell

Megan Barnard has broken her silence after being outed by a Fox Sports colleague in a leaked video in March. Barnard, who has worked for the company since 2013, has been one of Australia's main sports presenters for women's cricket. She also hosts and presents news about the NRL for the station.
SOCIETY
Hello Magazine

Kate Middleton struggles with endearingly relatable mum moment during Jubilee Pageant - WATCH

He's back! After a day off while his older brother and sister, Prince George and Princess Charlotte visited Cardiff with their parents and then attended the amazing Party at the Palace on Saturday evening, Prince Louis was back in the royal fold for the Jubilee Pageant on the Mall on Sunday afternoon. And we are so glad this cheeky little four-year-old was back in the public eye!
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Suga
Person
Madonna
Person
Freddie Mercury
Person
Psy
Person
Tupac Shakur
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Industry#Music Video#Gangnam Style#South Korean#P Nation Afp
Daily Mail

Another one bites the dust: Kanye West's FOURTH attorney quits citing 'irreconcilable differences' with rapper client as Kim Kardashian divorce saga drags on

Kanye West's lawyer Samantha Spector has filed paperwork to withdraw from the rapper's divorce case from ex-wife Kim Kardashian. Spector cited an irreconcilable breakdown with the 44-year-old rapper, The Blast reported, citing court docs. An attorney from Pennsylvania (who is not a divorce lawyer) will represent the Grammy-winning artist in...
CELEBRITIES
SFGate

Shakira Proves Her TikTok Dance Skills on ‘Fallon’

Shakira stopped by The Tonight Show to discuss her new gig as a judge on NBC series Dancing with Myself and took the opportunity to show off her TikTok dance skills. In a segment titled “Watch It Once TikTok Challenge,” Shakira proved she is the queen of rhythm.
THEATER & DANCE
Hello Magazine

Duchess Camilla surprises in bold dress for the Platinum Jubilee finale

The Duchess of Cornwall has stepped out with Prince Charles to celebrate the final day of what has been the most wonderful weekend of Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Camilla wore a statement emerald green coat dress to enjoy a busy Sunday with her husband Prince Charles. For her accessories, the Duchess opted for nude court heels and a matching handbag which complemented her outfit beautifully. It was the perfect look for the very special Big Lunch event which was held at the Oval Cricket Ground in London.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Complex

Video Shows Kanye West Laughing Over the Fact He ‘Ain’t Touched Cash in Like 4 Years’

While attending the Balenciaga Spring 23 show on Sunday, Kanye West claimed in a passing comment that he hasn’t physically touched paper money in years. “I ain’t gonna lie to you, I ain’t touched cash in like four years,” Ye was caught on video saying backstage at the event, breaking into a big laugh. Someone can be heard reacting to Ye’s comment by saying, “Real wealth, real wealth.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
Daily Mail

Sharon Stone, 64, brings old Hollywood glamour to the French Riviera as she models a fitted red gown and shades at Cannes Film Festival premiere of Elvis

Sharon Stone brought a touch of old Hollywood glamour to the French Riviera on Wednesday evening as she attended the Cannes Film Festival premiere of Elvis. The screen veteran, 64, belied her age in a sweeping red gown that clung to her slender physique as she walked the red carpet at the event, held on the resort town's famous Croisette.
CELEBRITIES
Financial World

Shakira cheated by Pique for a 20-year old blonde girl?

Between Shakira and Gerard Piqué, love would seem over! According to a podcast of El Periodico, Shakira would have discovered the cheat of the Barcelona defender with a twenty-year-old blonde girl. After the betrayal, the Colombian pop star would have decided to close the story, which has lasted for 12 years.
MUSIC
The Spun

Photos: Meet SI Swimsuit Model Duckie Thot

The upcoming release of the latest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition is just a few days away. SI Swim has featured some of the biggest names in the modeling world, former athletes and the next up-and-coming modeling talent. Nyadak "Duckie" Thot is one of the latest to join the SI Swim party.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hotnewhiphop.com

Diddy's "Friend" Gina Huynh Wants Him To "Live His Truth"

He's been spreading his message of "Love" far and wide, but Sean "Diddy" Combs got himself entangled in a bit of drama following the Billboard Music Awards. After hosting the coveted music ceremony, Diddy's ladies—Gina Huynh and Yung Miami—went back and forth in a social media spat over the Bad Boy icon. Yung Miami and Diddy have reportedly been dating since last year, while Huynh's relationship with Combs goes back much farther.
CELEBRITIES
AFP

AFP

64K+
Followers
28K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy