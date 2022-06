A massive recruitment campaign is under way to save the holidays of Britons’ flying abroad this summer. Airlines, airports and support firms are desperately trying to recruit tens of thousands of cabin crew, check-in staff, baggage handlers and security. Adverts have been plastered on buses in London and social media has been flooded with job listings. Bonuses are often offered to entice new recruits.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 20 MINUTES AGO