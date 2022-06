The PS5 and Xbox Series X are the newest consoles you can buy from Sony and Microsoft. If you can find any stock around, that is. The two gaming rigs hit stores in late 2020, but you still can’t find them in most stores. The PS5 is especially difficult to find, with Sony struggling to keep up with the massive demand. It doesn’t help that sophisticated bots help scalpers hoard the consoles so they can resell them at premium prices. But Amazon wants to help prevent such issues with a brand new invite-based order system for in-demand devices like the PS5 and the Xbox Series X.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO