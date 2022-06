Raven Software Senior Game Designer Tully Ackland responded to an article about how balanced the close-range meta has become, making multiple SMGs viable. This gives freedom to the players and allows them to be creative with their favorite weapon. And based on the tweet, it's not going to stop with the SMGs, "You love to see it. The team is working hard to try and replicate this across the other classes along with making under represented weapons viable (e.g we want to bring more identity and viability to LMGs) -lots to do!"

